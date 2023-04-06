Packaged Muesli Products Market Is Expected to Reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, which are projected to grow at 2.4% and 3.8% respectively over the forecast period.

Farmington, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Packaged Muesli Products Market is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 4.6%. As such, worldwide sales of packaged muesli are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 29.5 billion by 2030, up from US$ 18.3 billion in 2022. The growth of the global packaged muesli products market has been linked to the fact that breakfast cereals are becoming more upscale. The global packaged muesli products market is growing because breakfast cereals are becoming more expensive. As the economies of countries around the world get better and people's purchasing power goes up, there is more demand for high-end products. Southeast Asia is also growing as a market for high-end breakfast cereals. As the middle class has grown quickly, there is now a market for more innovative and customized breakfast cereals. Middle-class people are willing to pay more for healthy breakfast cereals, so companies in the global packaged muesli products market are likely to make new types of premium breakfast cereals. So, manufacturers are also using pricing methods that are competitive. When high-quality ingredients are added to grain, this process is called "premiumization."

One of the most important new trends in the market for packaged muesli is the move toward organic grains. The global breakfast cereals market is expected to keep growing over the next few years as more people choose natural and organic breakfast cereals. More and more people are buying breakfast products that are good for their health and the environment. They are trying to get people to eat less food that has chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers on it. Only organic fertilizers and pesticides are used to grow the raw materials that go into making organic breakfast cereals. Organic breakfast cereals are good for your health, and more people are becoming aware of this. This is a big reason why organic breakfast cereals are expected to be in high demand in the coming years.

Story continues

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Packaged Muesli Products Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Cereals, Bars), By Application (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Regional Outlook:

Japan and Canada are also important markets. Between 2020 and 2027, they are expected to grow by 2.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.1% in Europe. By 2027, the market in the Asia-Pacific region, which is led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is expected to reach US$ 2.8 billion.

Based on a full analysis of the company's growth opportunities, the Americas will have the most growth in this market over the next few years. In the region, the market will grow steadily over the next few years as more people become aware of how important it is to eat healthy breakfast foods.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/12011

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 29.5 Billion By Type Cereals, Bars, Others By Application Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Others By Companies Associated British Foods, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Kellogg Co, PepsiCo, Post Holdings Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Premiumization of Breakfast Cereals

Raising awareness of healthy breakfast consumption

Market Trend

Offer new and innovative products

Restraints

Availability of alternative products

Opportunities

Increase in disposable income

Raising awareness of the health-promoting effects of an organic breakfast

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Associated British Foods, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, General Mills, Kellogg Co, PepsiCo, Post Holdings, and others.

By Type:

Cereals

Bars

Others

By Application:

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Cannabis Market - The Global Welding Consumables Market Size Was Valued At USD 12.2 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 12.6 Billion In 2022 To USD 16.7 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.1% During The Forecast Period.

Food Safety Testing Market - The market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 21.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to soar to US$ 31.1 billion by 2030, demonstrating a tremendous compound annual growth rate of 8.1% During The Forecast Period.

Food Packaging Market - The global food packaging market was valued at USD 346.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand USD 468.18 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com

Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases

Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports



