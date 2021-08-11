Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number Of Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market and is poised to grow by USD 3.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Element Snacks Inc.(US), Hunter Foods LLC(UAE), KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.(Japan), Kellogg Co.(US), Lundberg Family Farms(US), are some of the dominant market participants.
The increasing number of product launches, emerging innovative marketing campaigns, and rising awareness offered by packaged rice snacks will be offering immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of plant-based diets and surging initiatives from governments across the globe to increase rice production are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence this market to grow during the next few years. However, product recalls and alternative snack options might prove to be a challenge to the growth of the market participants.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Packaged Rice Snacks Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our packaged rice snacks market report covers the following areas:
Packaged Rice Snacks Market size
Packaged Rice Snacks Market trends
Packaged Rice Snacks Market industry analysis
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis and classification of vendors operating in the packaged rice snacks market based on their market positioning as dominant, strong, and industry-focused players.
Mars Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc. are some of the other dominant vendors likely to contribute to the market growth significantly. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged rice snacks market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the packaged rice snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the packaged rice snacks market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
RCCB - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Element Snacks Inc.
Hunter Foods LLC
KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.
Kellogg Co.
Lundberg Family Farms
Mars Inc.
PepsiCo Inc.
Ricegrowers Ltd.
SanoRice Holding BV
Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
