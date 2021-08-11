Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Number Of Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market and is poised to grow by USD 3.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Element Snacks Inc.(US), Hunter Foods LLC(UAE), KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.(Japan), Kellogg Co.(US), Lundberg Family Farms(US), are some of the dominant market participants.

Attractive Opportunities with Packaged Rice Snacks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The increasing number of product launches, emerging innovative marketing campaigns, and rising awareness offered by packaged rice snacks will be offering immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of plant-based diets and surging initiatives from governments across the globe to increase rice production are some of the prominent trends anticipated to influence this market to grow during the next few years. However, product recalls and alternative snack options might prove to be a challenge to the growth of the market participants.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Packaged Rice Snacks Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geographic

Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our packaged rice snacks market report covers the following areas:

Packaged Rice Snacks Market size

Packaged Rice Snacks Market trends

Packaged Rice Snacks Market industry analysis

Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis and classification of vendors operating in the packaged rice snacks market based on their market positioning as dominant, strong, and industry-focused players.

Mars Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., SanoRice Holding BV, and Tastemorr Snacks - A Division of Basic Grain Products Inc. are some of the other dominant vendors likely to contribute to the market growth significantly. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged rice snacks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaged rice snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaged rice snacks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors

