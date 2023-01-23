Packaged rice snacks market size to grow by USD 4.53 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged rice snacks market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report!

Global packaged rice snacks market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global packaged rice snacks market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd – The company offers packaged rice snacks such as Original Rice Cakes, Multi Seed Rice Cakes, and Unsalted Rice Cakes.

Element Snacks Inc - The company offers packaged rice snacks such as Organic Dark Chocolate Topped Rice Cakes and Organic Milk Chocolate Topped Rice Cakes.

HNA Food Pvt Ltd - The company offers packaged rice snacks named Crispy Rice Thicks.

Kellogg Co. - The company offers packaged rice snacks, namely Rice Krispies cereal, under the brand name Kellogg's.

Vendor landscape –

The global packaged rice snacks market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer packaged rice snacks in the market are Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd, Element Snacks Inc, HNA Food Pvt Ltd, Hunter Foods LLC, Kari Kari, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, NUHEALTH, PepsiCo Inc., PureHarvest, RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, SSOM International Foods, Umeya Inc., Vital Health Foods, Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd, and others.

Vendors are trying to increase their sales and market share by launching new variants, expanding their production capacity, and launching marketing campaigns to increase awareness among consumers. However, they are facing certain challenges such as the increasing consumption of other types of packaged snacks.

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps).

The rice cakes segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the common types of rice cakes available in the market are brown rice cake, white rice cake, red rice cake, and black rice cake. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of new product launches and the emergence of organic varieties of rice cakes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global packaged rice snacks market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global packaged rice snacks market.

APAC will account for 84% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the key contributors to the packaged rice snacks market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing consumer inclination toward rice-based food products.

Global packaged rice snacks market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks are driving the packaged rice snacks market growth. Rice is a major energy source, as it contains a high amount of whole grain. Packaged rice snacks made from brown rice have significant health benefits. They also contain iron, magnesium, zinc, and complex carbs for energy and antioxidant phytochemicals for healthy cells. Hence, the health benefits offered by rice products will increase the sales of packaged rice snacks, which will contribute to the packaged rice snacks market growth.

Key trends - Plant-based diets are a key trend in the packaged rice snacks market. Such diets are gaining popularity due to the health and food safety concerns associated with animal-based food products. Plant-based diets are healthy, as they provide necessary nutrients such as beneficial plant compounds, vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and antioxidants. In addition, the focus on animal welfare, health issues associated with meat consumption, and weight management will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Product recalls are challenging the packaged rice snacks market growth. Regulatory bodies and compliance authorities can shut down businesses or recall a product that poses a threat to the well-being of consumers. This can hamper the brand reputation of vendors. This may lead consumers to shift to other types of snacks. This, in turn, may hinder the potential growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this packaged rice snacks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged rice snacks market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the packaged rice snacks market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaged rice snacks market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and India Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd, Element Snacks Inc, HNA Food Pvt Ltd, Hunter Foods LLC, Kari Kari, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, NUHEALTH, PepsiCo Inc., PureHarvest, RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, SSOM International Foods, Umeya Inc., Vital Health Foods, and Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

