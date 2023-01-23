U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,477.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,670.50
    -6.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.67 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2414
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1000
    +0.5610 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,694.70
    -210.71 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.56
    +35.54 (+7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Packaged rice snacks market size to grow by USD 4.53 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged rice snacks market size is estimated to increase by USD 4.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market

Global packaged rice snacks market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global packaged rice snacks market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -

  • Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd – The company offers packaged rice snacks such as Original Rice Cakes, Multi Seed Rice Cakes, and Unsalted Rice Cakes.

  • Element Snacks Inc - The company offers packaged rice snacks such as Organic Dark Chocolate Topped Rice Cakes and Organic Milk Chocolate Topped Rice Cakes.

  • HNA Food Pvt Ltd - The company offers packaged rice snacks named Crispy Rice Thicks.

  • Kellogg Co. - The company offers packaged rice snacks, namely Rice Krispies cereal, under the brand name Kellogg's.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings –Request a sample report

Vendor landscape –

The global packaged rice snacks market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer packaged rice snacks in the market are Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd, Element Snacks Inc, HNA Food Pvt Ltd, Hunter Foods LLC, Kari Kari, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, NUHEALTH, PepsiCo Inc., PureHarvest, RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, SSOM International Foods, Umeya Inc., Vital Health Foods, Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd, and others.

Vendors are trying to increase their sales and market share by launching new variants, expanding their production capacity, and launching marketing campaigns to increase awareness among consumers. However, they are facing certain challenges such as the increasing consumption of other types of packaged snacks.

Global packaged rice snacks market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (rice cakes, RCCB, and rice crisps).

  • The rice cakes segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some of the common types of rice cakes available in the market are brown rice cake, white rice cake, red rice cake, and black rice cake. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of new product launches and the emergence of organic varieties of rice cakes.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global packaged rice snacks market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global packaged rice snacks market.

  • APAC will account for 84% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan, China, India, and South Korea are the key contributors to the packaged rice snacks market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing consumer inclination toward rice-based food products.

Download a sample report

Global packaged rice snacks market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The health benefits offered by packaged rice snacks are driving the packaged rice snacks market growth. Rice is a major energy source, as it contains a high amount of whole grain. Packaged rice snacks made from brown rice have significant health benefits. They also contain iron, magnesium, zinc, and complex carbs for energy and antioxidant phytochemicals for healthy cells. Hence, the health benefits offered by rice products will increase the sales of packaged rice snacks, which will contribute to the packaged rice snacks market growth.

Key trends - Plant-based diets are a key trend in the packaged rice snacks market. Such diets are gaining popularity due to the health and food safety concerns associated with animal-based food products. Plant-based diets are healthy, as they provide necessary nutrients such as beneficial plant compounds, vitamins A, C, and E, fiber, and antioxidants. In addition, the focus on animal welfare, health issues associated with meat consumption, and weight management will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Product recalls are challenging the packaged rice snacks market growth. Regulatory bodies and compliance authorities can shut down businesses or recall a product that poses a threat to the well-being of consumers. This can hamper the brand reputation of vendors. This may lead consumers to shift to other types of snacks. This, in turn, may hinder the potential growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this packaged rice snacks market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged rice snacks market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the packaged rice snacks market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the packaged rice snacks market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The packaged edible flower market size is expected to increase by USD 107.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%. This report extensively covers packaged edible flower market segmentation by product (edible rose, edible hibiscus, edible dandelion, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The packaged sprouts market size is expected to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%. This report extensively covers packaged sprouts market segmentation by product (beans sprouts, brussels sprouts, and alfalfa sprouts) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Packaged Rice Snacks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

133

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

5.24

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 84%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, South Korea, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd, Element Snacks Inc, HNA Food Pvt Ltd, Hunter Foods LLC, Kari Kari, Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, Mars Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, NUHEALTH, PepsiCo Inc., PureHarvest, RACIO sro, Ricegrowers Ltd., Riso Gallo SpA, SanoRice Holding BV, SSOM International Foods, Umeya Inc., Vital Health Foods, and Wide Faith Foods Co Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 RCCB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bakali Foodstuffs Pty Ltd

  • 10.4 Element Snacks Inc

  • 10.5 HNA Food Pvt Ltd

  • 10.6 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.7 Lundberg Family Farms

  • 10.8 Mars Inc.

  • 10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.10 Ricegrowers Ltd.

  • 10.11 SanoRice Holding BV

  • 10.12 SSOM International Foods

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market
Global Packaged Rice Snacks Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-rice-snacks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-53-billion-from-2021-to-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301726587.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • The Secret Reason Behind ExxonMobil's Supercharged Returns

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies on earth. And after more than a decade of poor returns, it's become a lean, mean cash-flow-generating machine. But it didn't come easy, and management has a secret weapon to boost returns for investors.

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel churned out a record $16 billion in profit for clients last year, outperforming the rest of the industry and one of history’s most successful financial plays.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Avert a Debt Crisis Just Migh

  • FTC asks court to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for launching new drug company

    US District Court Judge Denise Cote imposed a lifetime ban on Shkreli that prohibits him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry early last year.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule is a boon for wealthy seniors

    The new law ramps up the age you must start withdrawing required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from individual retirement accounts.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • 12 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest cloud providers by market share in the world. If you want to see more biggest cloud providers by market share in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Cloud Providers by Market Share in the World. Cloud computing is a growing sector. In cloud computing, […]

  • Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh China’s Outlook and Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors assessed the outlook for rising demand in the wake of China’s reopening, the US dollar eased, and risks to Russian energy supplies came into sharper focus with fresh curbs looming.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManchin’s Plan to Ave

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Yellen Sees Success in Extending Russia Price Cap, Despite Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed confidence that restrictions on Russian sales of crude oil can be expanded to refined petroleum products in February, while acknowledging that the task will be more complicated.Most Read from BloombergCitadel Makes $16 Billion to Top Paulson’s ‘Greatest Trade Ever’Suspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellWhat’s Killing Young Americans? We Have the DataManch

  • Consulting Pay: What MBAs Earned In 2022

    B-school grads are seeing rising MBA pay in consulting, along with enticing perks, and increased opportunities. In consulting, organizations are still racking up record revenue. On the horizon, a reckoning is coming – a disruption that may favor undergraduates and specialists and leave MBAs behind and that may well impact MBA pay in consulting.

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto Banks Borrow Billions From Home-Loan Banks to Plug Shortfalls

    Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital, after a surge in customer withdrawals, have turned to a system originally designed to support mortgage lending.

  • Conservatives Like Elon Musk But They Aren't Ready to Buy a Tesla Yet

    Elon Musk's conservative tweets have turned off potential Democrat Tesla buyers, but Republicans aren't impressed with the cars either.

  • These 3 Stock Exchanges Stand to Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms

    New rules proposed by the SEC could be the most significant change to the market in more than a decade.

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • [video]How to Invest in Oil

    Oil commodity investing puts a product people use every day in their portfolio, but it can be as volatile as prices at the gas pump.