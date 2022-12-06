U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Packaged Salad Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.4% through 2030 - Huge Demand for Vegan & Plant-based Diets Offering Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·3 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for healthy food products is driving the demand for packaged salad in North America region. Top market players have been expanding their offerings in chopped salad kits owing to the growing demand for a diet that comprises fresh fruits and vegetables.

Newark, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the packaged salad market is growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of leafy vegetables among consumers owing to rising health consciousness. People worldwide are increasingly consuming packaged salads as they contain fewer calories, are high in fiber, and help minimize the risk of obesity.

Growing health awareness, the increasing demand for convenience, and a more conscientious spending approach have shaped the consumption of fresh produce such as vegetables, fruits, and salads. These are also expected to be the main variables for future developments, giving providers of packaged salads the lucrative opportunity to tap into the pool of consumers who are willing to spend on such products.

Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13090

Leafy as well as other kinds of vegetables are excellent sources of nutrients, low in lipids, high in dietary fiber, and rich in ascorbic acid, folate, and vitamins K, A, and E. Moreover, these vegetables carry plenty of phytochemicals such as β-carotene flavonoids. Vegetable consumption generally increases with age. Though the total number of vegetable-eating occasions has been falling over the last decade, the frequency has been rising among certain age groups.

Packaged salads have extended shelf lives and can be appropriately preserved for a specific time. As a result, consumers stockpile them, which, in turn, is driving product sales. Salads are often packaged and kept in a desired low-temperature range using various refrigeration systems during transportation and storage postharvest handling processes.

Increased awareness of the health benefits of fresh vegetables coupled with the year-round availability through imports has contributed to this growth of the packaged greens segment. Per capita consumption and availability of fresh dark-green & leafy vegetables such as escarole, romaine and leaf lettuce, broccoli, collard greens, kale, mustard greens, spinach, and turnip greens have drastically increased, which in turn, is favoring the segment’s growth.

Blended salads are a popular choice compared to single variety packs. Bagged salads are the most popular format for consumers, with eight in 10 shoppers saying they prefer a bagged salad mix. More than one-third of shoppers (36%) said they used bulk clamshells for purchase; only 23% said they liked individual containers of salad.

For Report Purchase Enquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13090

Key Players

  1. BrightFarms, Inc.

  2. Bonduelle

  3. Dole Food Company, Inc.

  4. Misionero

  5. Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

  6. Mann Packing Co., Inc

  7. VegPro International Inc.

  8. organicgirl

  9. Earthbound Farm

  10. Eat Smart (Curation Foods)

  11. Fresh Express, Incorporated

  12. Natures Way Foods Ltd.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/packaged-salad-market-13090

Market Segmentation

  • Type Insights

    • Vegetarian

    • Vegan

    • Non-vegetarian

  • Product Insights

    • Packaged Green

    • Packaged Kits

  • Source Insights

    • Conventional

    • Organic

  • Distribution Channel Insights

    • Online

    • Offline

  • Regional Insights

    • North America

        • US

        • Canada

    • Europe

        • UK

        • Germany

        • France

        • Italy

        • Spain

    • Asia Pacific

        • China

        • Japan

        • South Korea

        • Australia

    • Central and South America

        • Brazil

    • Middle East and Africa

        • South Africa

        • UAE

Avail access to The Brainy Insights and our exceptional market research database.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com  
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


