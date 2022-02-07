U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Packaged Tamales Market to Grow by USD 159.39 million | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged tamales market report by Technavio infers that the growing popularity of Latin American cuisines is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 159.39 million from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities with Packaged Tamales Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The packaged tamales market covers the following areas:

Packaged Tamales Market Sizing
Packaged Tamales Market Forecast
Packaged Tamales Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bueno Foods, Del Real LLC, HEB LP, Hormel Foods Corp., Mi Casa Tamales, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Supreme Tamale Co., Tamale Addiction, Texas Lone Star Tamales, and XLNT Foods Corp., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 63% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to improvement in living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Mexico and the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Packaged Tamales Market

  • Market Driver:

The growing Hispanic population base will create new opportunities for the global tamales market. Moreover, factors such as the rise in demand for foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors will also increase the growth of Mexican food items such as tamales. These factors are expected to positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Market Trend:

Many restaurants opt for mobile app-based food ordering to enhance their customer base by directly delivering meals to consumers. This will propel packaged tamale sales during the forecast period, as most of the foodservice chains that offer packaged tamales take orders through mobile apps and online portals.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tempeh Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Packaged Tamales Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 159.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 63%

Key consumer countries

Mexico, US, Spain, The Philippines, and Peru

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bueno Foods, Del Real LLC, HEB LP, Hormel Foods Corp., Mi Casa Tamales, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Supreme Tamale Co., Tamale Addiction, Texas Lone Star Tamales, and XLNT Foods Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
