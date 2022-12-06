U.S. markets closed

Packaged wastewater treatment market size to grow by USD 12,172.02 million, Vendors to expand their footprints to compete in the market - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged wastewater treatment market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global vendors. The leading vendors compete to expand their footprint in the market. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027

The packaged wastewater treatment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 12,172.02 million. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Buy the Report

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Scope

The packaged wastewater treatment market report covers the following areas:

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Organica Water, Inc., Ovivo Inc., Pollution Control Systems, Inc., Smith and Loveless Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, and WesTech Engineering LLC are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the packaged wastewater treatment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged wastewater treatment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the packaged wastewater treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the packaged wastewater treatment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged wastewater treatment market, vendors

Related Reports

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 16.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment and water treatment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 6.32 billion from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers industrial wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, energy, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12,172.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 30%

Key countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Extended aeration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 MBBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 MBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Arvind Envisol Ltd.

  • 12.4 BioKube

  • 12.5 CleanTech Water

  • 12.6 Corix Group of Companies

  • 12.7 CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd.

  • 12.8 Daiki Axis Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA

  • 12.10 Fluence Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Organica Water, Inc.

  • 12.12 Ovivo Inc.

  • 12.13 Pollution Control Systems, Inc.

  • 12.14 Smith and Loveless Inc.

  • 12.15 SUEZ SA

  • 12.16 Veolia Environment SA

  • 12.17 WesTech Engineering LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-wastewater-treatment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-172-02-million-vendors-to-expand-their-footprints-to-compete-in-the-market---technavio-301694368.html

SOURCE Technavio

