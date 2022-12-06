Packaged wastewater treatment market size to grow by USD 12,172.02 million, Vendors to expand their footprints to compete in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged wastewater treatment market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global vendors. The leading vendors compete to expand their footprint in the market. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Scope

The packaged wastewater treatment market report covers the following areas:

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Technology

Geography

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Organica Water, Inc., Ovivo Inc., Pollution Control Systems, Inc., Smith and Loveless Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, and WesTech Engineering LLC are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the packaged wastewater treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged wastewater treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaged wastewater treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaged wastewater treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged wastewater treatment market, vendors

Related Reports

Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 16.02 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment and water treatment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The industrial wastewater treatment equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 6.32 billion from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers industrial wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, energy, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,172.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Extended aeration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 MBBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 MBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arvind Envisol Ltd.

12.4 BioKube

12.5 CleanTech Water

12.6 Corix Group of Companies

12.7 CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd.

12.8 Daiki Axis Co. Ltd.

12.9 Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA

12.10 Fluence Corp. Ltd.

12.11 Organica Water, Inc.

12.12 Ovivo Inc.

12.13 Pollution Control Systems, Inc.

12.14 Smith and Loveless Inc.

12.15 SUEZ SA

12.16 Veolia Environment SA

12.17 WesTech Engineering LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

