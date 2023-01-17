U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,998.63
    -0.46 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,003.00
    -299.61 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,106.10
    +26.95 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.96
    -4.07 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +0.68 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.50
    -11.20 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2277
    +0.0081 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2870
    -0.1540 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,350.71
    +20.69 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.67
    +4.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Packaging Adhesives Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2033, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Continuously increasing demand for clean water and hygienic food products is predicted to escalate the use of packaging adhesives, reveals a market report by Fact.MR.

Rockville, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for packaging adhesives is projected to accelerate at a noticeable CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033, according to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. As such, the global packaging adhesives market is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 26.5 billion by 2033-end.

Adhesives are essential components that are used in the paper and packaging industries. Rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and other solutions are gaining traction in these industries. At present, the packaging industry is growing at a noticeable rate owing to rising requirements for appealing design along with consumer inclination towards innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

Companies that are involved in manufacturing packaging adhesives are inclining towards the production of sustainable products with durability. Solvent-based, water-based, and hot-melt adhesives are key segments of packaging adhesives. Noteworthy growth of the e-Commerce sector is propelling the requirement for effective solutions, which will boost the demand for packaging adhesives over the coming years.

  • UPM Specialty Papers has provided data, according to which, the U.S. e-Commerce industry represented around 16% of total spending in the retail sector in 2020.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8255

Effective packaging adhesives ensure superior viscosity and durability, shorter setting time, and provide visuals to the end product. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the requirement for packaging adhesives that are water-based due to their low impacts on the environment. These features of packaging adhesives are estimated to lead to novel expansion opportunities for industry players during the forecasted period.

In recent years, numerous industries such as personal care & cosmetics and food & beverages have been undergoing noticeable growth. These industries are predicted to contribute to expansion opportunities for packaging adhesive manufacturers over the coming years.

  • According to Shiseido, the sales value of cosmetic products was US$ 1.9 million while, showing an increase of 21%.

Growing use of packaging adhesives for multiple applications--for instance, the packaging of corrugated boxes, paper bags, cartons, and boxes--are anticipated to provide ample opportunities for market players in the years ahead.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global packaging adhesives market has been projected to reach a value of US$ 26.5 billion by the end of 2033.

  • The Canadian market is estimated to expand at a high CAGR of 6.1% through 2033.

  • The present sales value of packaging adhesives is US$ 12.8 billion.

  • The market is forecasted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

  • The market in Germany is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

“Noticeable growth of e-Commerce companies is stimulating the requirement for effective packaging solutions, which is expected to propel the demand for various packaging adhesives,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Packaging Adhesives Industry Research

  • By Technology :

    • Water-based

    • Solvent-based

    • Hot-melt

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Corrugated Packaging

    • Cases & Cartons

    • Labeling

    • Flexible Packaging

    • Folding Cartons

    • Specialty Packaging

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8255

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of packaging adhesives are inclining towards new developments to ensure product standards in the global market. Further, these players are also involved in mergers and acquisitions for the efficient supply chain management.

For instance:

  • Henkel, in May 2022 launched a novel RE range of coatings and adhesives which are designed specifically for recycling. These newly launched solutions enable the creation of sustainable flexible packaging at the designing phase.

  • Arkema, in December 2021, announced the acquisition of Permoseal in South Africa. The former is one of the key players in the global industry that provide solutions for construction, woodworking, and packaging. This acquisition will help the organization to expand its footprint in South Africa.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Wacker Chemie

  • Toyochem Co., Ltd.

  • Jowat Corp

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Paramelt

  • Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

  • Dymax

  • Avery Dennison

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8255

More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaging adhesives market for the period 2023–2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of technology (water-based, solvent-based, hot-melt, others) and application (corrugated packaging, case & carton, labeling, flexible packaging, folding cartons, specialty packaging, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Medical Flexible Packaging Market: The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated at USD 25.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032. The global medical flexible packaging market accounts for ~30% of the global medical packaging market in 2022. The global medical flexible packaging market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 15.2 Billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Global demand for pharmaceutical packaging to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry analysis shows that the market is set to touch 87 Bn in 2021, growing from 5.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Sensing the opportunities, pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are relying on new product development and strategic mergers. As per Fact.MR analysis, top 5 players account for nearly 60% share.

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: The global modified atmosphere packaging market is valued at US$ 16 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 25 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period). The food distribution industry has witnessed two major developments in the last century: canning and freezing. This provided consumers with easy access to the majority of types of produce. However, the energy crisis, environmental consciousness, and demand for healthy and fresh food have generated a need for a technology that enables the year-round distribution of fresh produce.

Produce Packaging Trays Market: Worldwide sales of produce packaging trays are expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. Presently, the global produce packaging trays market is valued at US$ 3 billion and is projected to reach a market size of US$ 4.7 billion by 2033. Produce packaging covers a variety of packaging materials such as corrugated boxes, plastic containers, film lidding and laminates, bags and pouches, and trays that are utilized and assembled to bundle, pack, or label fresh produce.

About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • FXI and Alibaba Show the Chinese Recovery Has Reached an Inflection Point

    Today I am reading about an American investor supposedly taking a big stake in BABA. Bottom line strategy: BABA is just slightly over 10% of the FXI but the charts and indicators of the FXI are suggesting weakness ahead.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsStock

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest pushback Microsoft is receiving from regulators and Big Tech competitors over its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far by Exxon and Guyana partners Hess Corp and CNOOC Ltd. The latest development will cost about 27% more than the last, a new estimate showed, reflecting inflation and the larger scope of the project. The consortium aims to pump 1.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2027 from all the developments, according to Hess, nearly triple last year's peak output.

  • WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

    Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces results from a metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") and a drill program (the "Drill Program") executed in 2022 for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino").

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden’s feud with oil companies heats up again as the industry fires back. But could it end up just burning you?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Rio Tinto Boosts Iron Ore Production as Copper Set to Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, said fourth-quarter shipments of the steelmaking material rose 4% as it sees higher-than-expected copper production in the year ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Maf

  • RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ACHIEVEMENT OF FOURTH QUARTER 2022 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, SUCCESSFUL LAND ACQUISITIONS AND PROVIDES STRONG OPERATIONAL UPDATE

    (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite" or the "Company"), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to release its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 and current production results, announce a material expansion in Rubellite's land base and prospect inventory at Figure Lake, and provide an operational update, all of which highlight successful advancement of Rubellite's growth focused business plan centered around the attractive Clearwater play. Highlights in

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.