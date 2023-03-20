U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,938.25
    -8.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,963.00
    -108.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,643.75
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.40
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.11
    -1.63 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.80
    +22.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.99
    +4.00 (+17.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2540
    -0.5490 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,211.72
    +1,111.97 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.65
    +41.64 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.45
    -31.95 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Packaging Automation Market 2023 Latest Insights Report Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2028

Industry Research
·8 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPORT OVERVIEW:

The global Packaging Automation market research report covers the analysis and insights in relation to the size and growth rate of the market by various segments for the 2019-2028 period, with 2019-2021 as the historical data, 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period. The report provides a detailed overview of the market size, growth rate and distribution of the market by various segments (mainly covering product type, technology, applications and geography) for the entire study period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/22278706

The quantitative insights in the report are complemented by the coverage of the underlying market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends supporting the analysis of the market in the forecast period. The report covers a detailed competitive landscape section with information on the key players present in the market, market share analysis and comprehensive profiles of these major players.

The global Packaging Automation market research report also mainly covers information on the latest technological trends, recent industry developments (mergers, acquisitions and partnerships), impact of the pandemic on the market, regulatory overview, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, etc. The report includes all major geographies (mainly covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and key countries (mainly covering USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and UAE).

Get a Sample Copy of the Packaging Automation Market Research Report 2023

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The Packaging Automation market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased R&D spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Upsurge in Demand from Key End-use Verticals to Accelerate Market Growth

The Packaging Automation Market is projected to continue growing due to the surge in demand from major applications industries. Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion, rapid urbanization, growing middle class population and the increased spending capacity of consumers will drive the growth of key industries.

  • The global economic output was over USD 100 trillion in 2022. The top 5 economies (USA, China, Japan, Germany and UK) accounted for around 58% of the global economic output in 2022.

  • By 2030, middle class population is expected to increase to over 5.5 billion, accounting for over 65% of the global population.

  • The global GDP per capita is projected to reach USD 13,920 in 2025, a 35% increase in the 2015-2025 period.

Industries are expanding their product portfolio or ramping up their existing manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for products and services among consumers. The rise of various end-use sectors would thus provide the market with a significant boost in the future.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The Packaging Automation Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and growing interest rates. All these factors are making consumers vary of making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential.

High cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factor limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22278706

COVID-19 IMPACT:

COVID-19 affected nearly every industry vertical, including the global Packaging Automation market. Strict restrictions introduced by the respective governments to control the spread of the pandemic created several roadblocks for certain markets whereas the same factors provided a huge opportunity for others. Due to nationwide lockdowns in most countries, including restrictions on the movement of goods and people, the Packaging Automation market was impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market dynamics across both developed regions as well as emerging economies. Nearly all regions had enforced stringent lockdowns and other restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. However, post-pandemic, all economies have experienced a gradual recovery, pushing the market back on track.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Request a Sample copy of the report

Global Packaging Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by product type, technology, application and region (country). The report provides details on revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Packaging Automation Market Segmentation by Product Type:

  • Automated Packagers

  • Packaging Robots

  • Packaging Automation

Packaging Automation Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Food and Beverages

  • Healthcare

  • Logistics and Warehousing

  • Chemical

  • Retail

  • Semiconductor and Electronics

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Automotive

  • Others

REGIONAL INSIGHTS: 

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed economies will continue to account for a larger proportion of the market but the growth in per capita income and economic growth will lead to a much stronger growth in developing economies. However, the threat of recession looms over the market as inflation continues to rise. The high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing recession could have a significant impact on the Packaging Automation market over the next few years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Packaging Automation Market Research Report 2023

The Key Players Listed in Packaging Automation Market Report are:

The Packaging Automation Market report provides a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as their detailed profiles. The profiles include the general overview of the company, their product portfolio, financials (based on availability), SWOT analysis, recent developments and growth strategies. Some of the key players are as follows:

  • Rockwell Automation

  • ABB

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Schneider Electric

  • Emerson Electric

  • Swisslog Holding

  • Siemens

  • Automated Packaging Systems

  • Kollmorgen

  • Beumer Group

REPORT COVERAGE:

The Packaging Automation Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, type, technology and application/end users. Besides this, it offers insights into the market trends, highlights key industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the advanced market over recent years.

The report includes major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments are explained in detail along with the list of major market players as well as strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the competition. The latest industry developments are listed in the report. The study also offers a detailed understanding of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the Packaging Automation market. The ongoing recession and inflation as well as their impact on the market have been assessed in our latest research report.

Purchase this report (Price 5600 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/22278706

Detailed TOC of Global Packaging Automation Market Report 2023

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Packaging Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automated Packagers
1.2.3 Packaging Robots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Packaging Automation Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Logistics and Warehousing
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.7 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.3.8 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.9 Automotive
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Packaging Automation Market Size (2017-2028)
2.2 Packaging Automation Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Packaging Automation Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Packaging Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Top Packaging Automation Countries Ranking by Market Size

3 Packaging Automation Competitive by Company

...............Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/22278706

About Us: –

Industry Research Biz Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Oil falls more than $2 on banking concerns, likely Fed rate hike

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concerns risks in the global banking sector may cause a recession that would lead fuel demand to decline and ahead of a potential hike in U.S. interest rates this week. Brent crude futures for May settlement fell $2.32, or 3.2%, to $70.65 a barrel at 0710 GMT. Last week, Brent fell nearly 12%, its biggest weekly fall since December.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueBrent’s nearest timespread — a me

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe O

  • Doubts Creep In at US Construction’s Big Show in Las Vegas

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of diggers, road pavers and other machines were on display in Las Vegas this week for the US construction industry's first big trade show since the pandemic. Exhibitors relegated to reluctant elbow bumps in 2020 could once again shake hands. Demand is strong and order backlogs are long. At times, walking around all 55 acres of ConExpo almost felt like a party.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisWarren Buffett in Contact With

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • I’m 38, sold my home for $1.3 million and save my money but I ‘wonder if I’ll ever be able to retire’

    First, kudos on being in your 30s, having so much saved, thinking deeply about your financial decisions and really keeping a pulse on your retirement security. With the country moving in a way where private sector pensions are being phased out, Social Security is in the midst of some sort of change (Congress has never let it falter, but it does need help at the moment) and retirees being mostly responsible for their own retirement income, the sooner workers think about the finances behind their retirements, the better. You’re 38, so unless you plan on retiring substantially earlier than a traditional retirement sometime in your 60s, you likely don’t know what your expenses will be in retirement.

  • China Huarong warns of US$4 billion loss for 2022, as volatile capital markets hammer bad-loan manager's business

    China Huarong Asset Management expects to post a net loss of 27.6 billion yuan (US$4 billion) for 2022, two years after a record loss prompted the Chinese government to bail out the group. The bad-loan manager said capital-market volatility eroded the fair values of certain equity financial assets, resulting in "significant unrealised losses". It also said that a slump in the property market forced it to set aside money for losses in the value of its assets. The profit warning, in a filing with

  • 3 signs your new employee regrets working with you and will boomerang back to their old job

    Boomerang workers have been on the rise as more people regret joining the Great Resignation. Here's how to prevent your new employee from becoming one.

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • China’s Diesel Exports Rose Tenfold in First Two Months of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s diesel exports surged more than tenfold at the start of the year — and gasoline shipments also climbed — as domestic demand eased during the Lunar New Year holiday and refiners used their export quotas.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big

  • The Technology Skills Every Employee Should Have Today

    Many employers expect workers to be proficient in a host of tech tools. Among them: data analysis, online collaboration and project management.

  • TikTok’s Moderators Still Review Child Abuse Despite Vow to Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at Teleperformance are still reviewing TikTok’s most disturbing content, including child sexual abuse, despite the company’s pledge to exit the business following shareholder backlash last year.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferThe One Big Winner an

  • Southwest Airlines Shares Plan to Avoid Its Next Meltdown

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • U.S. Banking Cutoff Presents Opportunities for Crypto in Europe

    U.S policymakers seem to be doing their best to suffocate dollar on-ramps into crypto, leaving the door open for other mature markets to gain a competitive edge.