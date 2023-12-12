Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Packaging Corporation of America's shares before the 15th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Packaging Corporation of America has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of $165.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Packaging Corporation of America has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Packaging Corporation of America paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Packaging Corporation of America's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Packaging Corporation of America earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Packaging Corporation of America has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Packaging Corporation of America an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Packaging Corporation of America from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Packaging Corporation of America, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Packaging Corporation of America that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

