U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.00
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    +126.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,426.25
    +34.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.95
    +1.02 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6630
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,463.91
    +1,409.74 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.84
    +44.62 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.39
    -10.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Packaging Machinery Market to Exhibit 3.6% CAGR by 2027 | Demand for Packaging in the Logistics & Transportation Driving the Market

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Packaging Machinery Market are Krones AG, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Coesia S.P.A, I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Salzgitter AG, Viking Masek Global Packaging, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Aagard Group, LLC, MG America

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Packaging Machinery Market size is expected to generate USD 52.83 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% between 2020 and 2027. The rising impetus for sustainable packaging and advancement in robotics are expected to be the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling, and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”, Observes that the market was worth USD 40.08 billion in 2019.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Key Companies Operating in the Packaging Machinery Market:

  • Krones AG

  • Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

  • Coesia S.P.A

  • I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

  • Salzgitter AG

  • Viking Masek Global Packaging

  • Nichrome Packaging Solutions

  • Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

  • Aagard Group, LLC

  • MG America

Impact of Covid-19:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Packaging machinery is one of the important aspect of packaging industry. The machinery is vital for all the packaging operations that involves primary packaging to distribution of materials. For instance, a typical food processing packaging machine works by filling the carton with the desired food product such as putting the chips in the packet. Additionally, there are several types of machinery such as the conveyor machines adopted in the packaging operations that are reliable and efficient in functioning.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that includes information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

3.6%

2027 Value Projection

USD 52.83 billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 40.08 billion

Historical Data

2016 - 2018

No. of Pages

120

Segments Covered

Machine-Type, End- User and Region

Packaging Machinery Market Growth Drivers

Demand for Packaging in the Logistics & Transportation and Supply-chain Industry is Driving the Market

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Robotics to Favor Growth

The emergence of robotics technology has led to a complete overhaul of the packaging industry. Automation in the sector is efficiently optimizing the flow of materials and the process involved in packaging. The companies are adopting modern robots that are working collectively with humans to reduce human-fatigue and other types of injuries during operational activities. Furthermore, robotics is ensuring that the product maintains its superior quality while aiding systematic production planning and improving overall efficiency. For instance, in June 2020, SIG, a leading carton packaging company, introduced its new fully automated warehouse plant for manufacturing spare parts located in Linnich, Germany. According to the company, the new warehouse will adopt the modular system, wherein the stackable box containers will be loaded, used for storing, and further will be unloaded with the aid of robots that will be guided through a routing software. Therefore, increasing adoption of robotics technology is expected to propel the growth of the global packaging machinery market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Investments for Manufacturing Sector in Asia-Pacific to Augur Growth

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest global packaging machinery market revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region was worth USD 12.33 billion in 2018 and is likely to gain momentum owing to increasing investments in the manufacturing sector. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow steadily owing to long life of machinery that is typically 8 to 10 years.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth for the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investments in transportation and logistics industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Strategies by the Companies to Stoke Demand

According to Fortune Business Insight, the global packaging machinery market comprises of several companies proliferating to gain major market share. The key players are striving to consolidate their position by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and forging partnerships. For instance, in October 2019, Krones AG announced its partnership with Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH. The collaboration is aimed at developing a recycling technology that will reduce and improve interfaces for the packaging industry.

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Machinery Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Packaging Machinery Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

  • Global Packaging Machinery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • By Machine Type (Value)

      • Bottling line

      • Cartoning

      • Case Handling

      • Closing

      • Filling & Dosing

      • Form, Fill & Deal

      • Labelling, Decorating & Coding

      • Palletizing

      • Wrapping & Bundling

      • Others (Inspection Machines, Specialty Machines, Etc.)

    • By End User (Value)

      • Food

      • Beverages

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Personal Care and Toiletries

      • Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals

      • Others (Garments, stationary, electronics, tobacco, etc.)

    • By Geography (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • Latin America

TOC Continued...!

Speak To Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/packaging-machinery-market-101806

Read Related Research Insights:

Rugged Tablet Market Size, Regional Analysis and Growth Rate 2025

Elevators Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis, 2026

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scourin

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% When EU Ban Takes Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil output is set to fall roughly 20% by the start of next year as a European Union import ban comes into force, according to the International Energy Agency.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapon

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Akiko Fujita examines several trending stocks making moves in after hours trading.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Oil Inches Up as IEA Boosts Demand Outlook on Fuel Switching

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineWest Texas Intermediate rose 0.

  • Plug stock powers up amid the latest green energy bill

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Plug's stock amid its earnings miss.

  • Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices for customers who want to watch Disney+ or Hulu without commercials. The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December, when it begins to offer a new option that includes ads for the current price. Shares of Disney rose 6.9% in after-hours trading to $120.15 on Wednesday.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing Just Delivered Its First 787 to American Airlines in More Than a Year. The Stocks Are Jumping.

    The airline manufacturer had stopped delivering the planes after quality problems were found in manufacturing in 2021.