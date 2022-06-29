Packaging Market in India to Reach USD 15.80 Billion by 2025 at 5.01 % CAGR | Rigid Packaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging market in India is set to grow by USD 15.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.01% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The packaging market share growth in India by the rigid packaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics industry will have a direct and positive impact on the demand for rigid packaging in the country during the forecast period. The demand for rigid packaging from end-users such as the manufacturers of consumer electronics products is likely to fuel the demand for retail-ready packaging, such as folding carton packaging, in India during the forecast period.
Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Our packaging market in India report covers the following areas:
Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Product
End-user
Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The packaging market in India is fragmented and the vendors are offering sustainable packaging and smart packaging solutions to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and are some of the major market participants.
Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications.
Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
Drivers: The shift toward the use of flexible packaging will offer immense growth opportunities, and government regulations on plastic recycling and the use of single-use plastics will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Challenges: Some of the plastics used for packaging are non-degradable in nature, and their disposal generates landfill problems. The process of disposing of plastics incurs a high labor and equipment cost. Moreover, due to the rising focus on recyclability, by governments and environmental organizations, plastic manufacturers are focusing on adopting alternate packaging solutions to reduce plastic landfills.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Packaging Market In India report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Packaging Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 15.80 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.56
Performing market contribution
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amcor Plc
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
Cosmo Films Ltd.
Essel Propack Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corp.
Tetra Laval International SA
TPCL Packaging Ltd.
UFlex Ltd.
Uma Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
