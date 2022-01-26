U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Packaging Market: Market Size to Grow by USD 170.61 Billion between 2020-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Packaging Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth of food delivery and takeaway market is driving this market's growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Resulting in market growth of USD 170.61 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers a range of packaging products such as capsules and closures, cups and trays, equipment, flexible packaging, plastic bottles and jars, and others

  • Berry Global Group Inc. - Through this segment, the company offers medical garment materials, surgical drapes, household cleaning wipes, baby diapers, adult incontinence, and products and components for geosynthetics and filtration products servicing the specialty industrial markets

  • Mondi Group - The company offers packaging solutions such as eco-solutions, flexible packaging bags, and pouches, personal care components, release liners, and others

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-user:

  • Food:

The packaging market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The potential growth in packaged food sales is generating the demand for packaging globally. Changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors underlying the growth of the packaged food industry across the world.

  • Beverage

  • Healthcare

  • Personal care

  • Others

Segmentation by Type:

  • Board

  • Rigid plastic

  • Flexible

  • Metal

  • Glass

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Packaging Market report covers the following areas:

Regional Market Outlook

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions.

The rapidly expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care will facilitate the packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Packaging Market

  • Packaging Market Driver:

One of the key factors driving growth in the packaging market is the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market. The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a substantial pace, owing to the rise in urbanization, the busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers, a surge in mobile phone penetration, and the increase in the adoption of m-commerce. As most people around the globe are habituated with the use of the Internet and mobile applications, many people prefer to order food through mobile applications and online portals. Many restaurants have become accessible owing to the availability of online services. The rise in the number of dark kitchens which produce food for online deliveries has contributed to the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market globally. With the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market, the simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated.

  • Packaging Market Trend:

The continuous development of new products is another factor supporting the packaging market share growth. Product developments by some vendors will encourage other vendors to introduce innovative products to remain competitive in the market. Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, a packaging product made from high-barrier polyolefin film which can be used for a range of food, home, and personal care, and pharmaceutical products while also being recyclable in existing polyolefin recycling streams. Amcor also launched Genesis, an all-polyethylene laminate, which has clarity, gloss, and stiffness similar to polypropylene laminates. This packaging can be used for fresh produce, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Flexible Packaging Market in Latin America by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flexible packaging market share in Latin America is expected to increase by USD 3.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Plastic Container Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The plastic container market share is expected to increase by USD 76.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors

Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 170.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.42

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Containers & packaging market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

Download our FREE sample report to View Extended TOC List

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaging-market-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-170-61-billion-between-2020-2025--301467599.html

SOURCE Technavio

