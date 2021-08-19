Packaging Market to Record Almost 4% CAGR as Top Vendors Including Amcor Plc and Ball Corp. Emerge as Key Market Growth Contributors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The packaging market is set to grow by USD 170.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, rise in need for innovative packaging, and increase in demand for digitally printed packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, continuous development of new products, the emergence of tamper-proof packaging, and rise in adoption of reusable packaging are some of the prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, high manufacturing costs for packaging and rising environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging will hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.
Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Packaging Market is segmented as below
End-user
Type
Geography
Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the packaging market in the metal & glass containers industry include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments
The report also covers the following areas:
Packaging Market size
Packaging Market trends
Packaging Market industry analysis
