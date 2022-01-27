U.S. markets closed

Packaging Market Share in India: Segmentation by Product (rigid packaging and flexible packaging) and End-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others)|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging market share in India has been segmented into two categories, by product (rigid packaging and flexible packaging) and end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 15.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Attractive Opportunities in Packaging Market in India by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Packaging Market in India by End-user and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

The global packaging market share in India will be driven by factors such as the expanding packaging sector, rising demand for plastic packaging, and increasing use of glass packaging. Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global packaging market share in India. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the packaging market share in India throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Packaging Market Share in India Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of packaging market share in India is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Industry innovation

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The packaging market share in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the packaging market share in India, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market share in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Amcor Plc. - Offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications.

  • Essel Propack Ltd. - Offers laminates made from LLDPE that form the core barrier of the tube body which helps keep contents fresh and safe with multiple layers of foil.

  • Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Offers solution for BOPP and BOPET films which are extensively used for food packaging such as biscuits to ensure good appeal, product protection, and extended shelf life.

The packaging market share in India forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market share growth in India will be significant during the forecast period. The rise of the consumer electronics industry would have a direct and beneficial impact on the demand for rigid packaging in the country during the projection period. Demand for rigid packaging from end-users such as consumer electronics makers is expected to drive demand for retail-ready packagings, such as folding carton packaging, in India throughout the projected period.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Packaging Market Share in India Key Market Drivers:

Flexible packaging combines the greatest qualities of paper, aluminum foil, and plastic without jeopardizing the packaged product's freshness, durability, printability, or barrier protection. They're employed as an effective packaging method for extending product shelf life. Flexible packaging's advantages, such as its lightweight, small size, and simplicity of disposal, have made it a viable packaging choice. It has become more popular among food and beverage, consumer durable, and pharmaceutical manufacturers as a result of these causes.

  • Packaging Market Share in India Key Market Trends:

Retailers prefer flexibility because it helps to preserve product quality and extend shelf life while also influencing purchasers throughout the purchasing decision-making process. The organized retail industry in India will experience significant growth as a result of increasing Internet penetration and the growing e-commerce industry in the country. The organized retail market in India is developing due to factors such as changing demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing customer tastes and preferences.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting packaging market share in India.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Flexible Packaging Market in Latin America by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plastic Container Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Packaging Market Scope in India

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 15.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.56

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Kapco Packaging, Oji Holdings Corp., Parekh Aluminex Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, Time Technoplast Ltd., TPCL Packaging Ltd., Tri-Wall Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com






View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaging-market-share-in-india-segmentation-by-product-rigid-packaging-and-flexible-packaging-and-end-user-food-and-beverages-pharmaceuticals-consumer-electronics-and-otherstechnavio-301467813.html

SOURCE Technavio

