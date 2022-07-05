Packaging Market size to grow by USD 170.61 Bn | APAC to occupy 41% share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio estimates the market size to increase by USD 170.61 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. APAC will have a significant share in the market. The market is growing at a steady pace in the region owing to expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaging Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Our Report Sample for more insights into the market size, regional growth opportunities, and other important statistics.

Vendor Landscape

The global packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making significantly huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the strategies the vendors in the market are adopting to strengthen their position.

The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high manufacturing cost for packaging might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Get more highlights on the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the market growth. Request a Sample Report

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global packaging market is segmented as below:

End-user

The food packaging industry is the prime end-user in the market. Changing lifestyles and food habits are the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing global demand for canned food products will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Type

The board segment will generate significant revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of paperboard packaging is medical packaging, cosmetic packaging, frozen food packaging, and candy boxes is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

About 41% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The thriving e-commerce industry in China, India, and Japan is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the presence of a huge consumer base, a growing number of internet and smartphone users, and the rising trend of online shopping are contributing to the growth of the packaging market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The packaging market report covers the following areas:

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 170.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group,

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The food segment constituted the largest individual segment in 2020, while the smallest single segment was personal care.

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 ?Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Board

Rigid plastic

Flexible

Metal

Glass

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Board constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was glass

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 ?Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?

6.5 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amcor Plc

11.4 Ball Corp.

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

11.6 CCL Industries Inc.

11.7 DS Smith Plc

11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

11.9 Mondi Group

11.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

11.11 Sonoco Products Co.

11.12 WestRock Co.

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaging-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-170-61-bn--apac-to-occupy-41-share--technavio-301579995.html

SOURCE Technavio