Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the packaging printing market are Belmont Packaging, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Duncan Printing Group, Eastman Kodak Company, HP Inc., Mondi PLC., Quad/Graphics Inc.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Printing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433539/?utm_source=GNW
, Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., Shree Arun Packaging Co., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., WS Packaging Group Inc., Xerox Corporation, Canon Inc., Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Paramount packaging Ltd., Rotostampa S.R.L., and The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House.

The global packaging printing market grew from $412.27 billion in 2022 to $440.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The packaging printing market is expected to grow to $569.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The packaging printing market includes revenues earned by entities inkjet printing, rotogravure, lithography and silkscreen printing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The packaging printing refers to a technology used for packing and beautifying packaging products.Printed packaging is an effective way to communicate the quality, appearance, and information of a product.

The packaging printing is used for product and brand promotion, to attract the buyer’s attention, and create a strong relationship with the consumers.

North America was the largest region in the packaging printing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the packaging printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of packaging printing markets are corrugated, flexible, folding cartons, label and tags, and others.Corrugated packaging is used in packaging situations such as packaging food products and moving house to post laptops.

A corrugated box refers to a disposable container whose sides are made up of layers of material that include an inside layer, outer layer, and middle layer.The various printing technologies are flexography, gravure, offset, screen printing, and digital that uses several printing inks such as aqueous ink, solvent-based ink, UV-curable ink, latex ink, dye sublimation inks, and other printing inks.

The different applications include food and beverage, household and cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and others.

The increase in demand for packaged food is expected to propel the growth of the packaging printing market going forward.Packaged food refers to food that is covered to prevent direct contact and can be preserved for a long period.

Packaging printing provides product information and displays brand information on food packaging packs.For Instance, in February 2021, according to a food company, Nestle India, the Indian packaged food market is expected to double up to $70 billion in the next 5-10 years.

Therefore, the increase in demand for packaged food is driving the growth of the packaging printing market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the packaging printing market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, Xeikon B.V., a Netherlands-based digital printing technology company launched Titon technology. This technology had a unique toner formulation offering all the benefits of UV inks. This is the most food-safe technology that is completely odor and tasteless, and will not affect the customer experience when the product is consumed. This TITON toner is suitable for a broad range of applications with direct and indirect food contact. This technology is resistant to scuffing and scratching, water, sunlight, high temperatures, and a large set of liquid chemicals.

In November 2021, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a US-based manufacturer of packaging products acquired AR Packaging Group AB for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition accelerates Graphic Packaging’s growing position in serving consumer packaged goods companies around the world with sustainable fiber-based packaging alternatives.

AR Packaging Group AB is a US-based packaging and printing company.

The countries covered in the packaging printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The packaging printing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides packaging printing market statistics, including packaging printing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a packaging printing market share, detailed packaging printing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the packaging printing industry. This packaging printing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
