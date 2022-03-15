U.S. markets open in 7 hours 43 minutes

Packaging Testing Equipment Market to Depict 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028; Pharmaceuticals to Exhibit Profound Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Packaging Testing Equipment Report are Krones AG (Germany), Presto Group (India), Qualitest International Inc. (Canada), L.A.B. Equipment Inc. (U.S.), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), Coesia S.p.A. (Italy), AMETEK Inc. (U.S.), FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD. (Japan), PackTest Machines Inc. (India), Amade-Tech (China), HexaPlast (India), Labthink (China), Rhopoint Instruments (U.K.), SGS SA (Switzerland), Angels Instrumentation (U.S.), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Thwing-Albert Instrument Company (U.S.), IDM Instruments Pty Ltd (Australia), PTIUSA (U.S.), IDM TEST (Spain)

Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Packaging Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 3.33 billion in 2021 to USD 5.11 billion by 2028 at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Packaging Testing Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the study, leading companies are likely to inject funds into packaging testing equipment amidst soaring demand from the e-commerce sector. Moreover, burgeoning urbanization, along with the surge in consumer electronics demand, has encouraged industry participants to inject funds into the landscape.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/packaging-testing-equipment-market-106441

Major Players Profiled in the Packaging Testing Equipment Report:

  • Krones AG (Germany)

  • Presto Group (India)

  • Qualitest International Inc. (Canada)

  • L.A.B. Equipment Inc. (U.S.)

  • Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Coesia S.p.A. (Italy)

  • AMETEK Inc. (U.S.)

  • FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD. (Japan)

  • PackTest Machines Inc. (India)

  • Amade-Tech (China)

  • HexaPlast (India)

  • Labthink (China)

  • Rhopoint Instruments (U.K.)

  • SGS SA (Switzerland)

  • Angels Instrumentation (U.S.)

  • Intertek Group plc (U.K.)

  • Thwing-Albert Instrument Company (U.S.)

  • IDM Instruments Pty Ltd (Australia)

  • PTIUSA (U.S.)

  • IDM TEST (Spain)

COVID-19 Impact

Steady Demand from E-commerce Sector to Offset Challenges from the Pandemic

While end-use sectors suffered setbacks from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, e-commerce and pharmaceutical companies witnessed steady growth. Notable demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) will encourage prominent companies to expand their penetration. Meanwhile, supply chain disruptions did not support the industry outlook.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/packaging-testing-equipment-market-106441

Segments

Type, Material, End-Use, and Region Are Studied

In terms of type, the market is segmented into drop testing equipment, compression, and tensile strength.

Based on material, the industry is segmented into paper, plastic, glass, and metal.

On the basis of end-use, the market is fragmented into consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, transport & logistics, and others (personal care products and others).

With respect to geography, the market is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the global market. The report also delves into top-down and bottom-up approaches to provide a strategic approach on product mapping of new entrants and leading players. Primary sources, such as interviews with major stakeholders and opinion leaders, validate the report’s authenticity. The report includes secondary sources, such as SEC filings, press releases, and website reports, to foster the veracity of the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Regulations on Food Packaging to Encourage Investments

Stakeholders predict the implementation of rigorous regulations to accentuate the demand for packaging testing equipment solutions. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food Sanitation Law are likely to seek the implementation of strict guidelines to complement quality packaging across the food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and transportation & logistics applications. Industry players expect the packaging testing equipment market share to gain traction from the need for scalability and performance.

Meanwhile, surging equipment costs amidst emphasis on advanced products could challenge stakeholders gearing to expand their portfolio.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/packaging-testing-equipment-market-106441

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.3%

2028 Value Projection

USD 5.11 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 3.15 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Type, By Material, By End Use, By Region

Growth Drivers

Stringent Testing Procedures and Quality Ensuring Regulations for Packaging to Brighten Market Prospects

Pitfalls & Challenges

High Equipment Cost to Hamper Market Growth


Regional Insights

Advancements in Biopharmaceuticals to Usher Innovations in North America

Prominent companies are poised to explore opportunities across the U.S. and Canada as the demand from transportation and biopharmaceuticals continues to gain traction. Stakeholders expect pharmaceutical companies to increase their investments, which will aid the North America packaging testing equipment market growth. The North America market size was valued at around USD 1.18 billion in 2020 and will grow with the rising presence of leading companies.

Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as a lucrative hub due to the soaring demand for packaging testing equipment across pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and food & beverage sectors. Moreover, burgeoning urbanization and globalization will aid the regional outlook.

Europe will witness an exponential rise in investments during the forecast period, largely due to the trend for recyclable packaging. The advanced testing equipment will be sought across end-use sectors, including food & beverage, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Industry participants expect drop testing and tensile strength equipment to receive impetus in the ensuing period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies to Expand Penetration to Tap Markets

Industry participants are expected to focus on strategic approaches, including technological advancements, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities. Prevailing trends indicate major players could invest in strategic expansion during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

  • December 2020: PTIUSA acquired Leak Detection Associates (LDA) to expand its products and services.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/packaging-testing-equipment-market-106441

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Packaging Testing Equipment Market

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Packaging Testing Equipment Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

  • 6.1. Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Past and Current Revenue

      • Geographical Share

      • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Packaging Testing Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (Value)

        • Tensile Strength Testing Equipment

        • Compression Testing Equipment

        • Drop Testing Equipment

      • By Material (Value)

        • Plastic

        • Paper

        • Glass

        • Metal

      • By End-use (Value)

        • Food & Beverage

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Consumer Electronics

        • Transport & Logistics

        • Others (Personal Care Products and others)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • South America

Toc Continued….

Quick Buy – Packaging Testing Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106441

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Choke Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Adjustable Choke Valve, Fixed Choke Valve), By Regulating Function (Regulating, Non-regulating), By Shape (Angle Body, Y-type, In-line), By Application (Oil and Gas Production Wells, Reservoirs) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Hole Saw Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bi-Metal, Diamond, Carbide, Carbon Steel, Others), By Application (Dry Drilling, Wet Drilling), By End-user (Domestic, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Machine Automation Controllers Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Type (Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Industrial PC), By Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Media & Telecommunication, Aerospace, Chemicals, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Electrical Transformer Industry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage(Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA), Medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA), High (500 and above)), By Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (High Power, Low Power), By Application (Power Generation, Industrial, Mining, Others (Paper Printing, etc.)) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

UK :+44 2071 939123

APAC :+91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


