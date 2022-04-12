Packing Service, Inc. Offers Dynamic Solutions And Ideas

Packing Service Inc.

Top-quality services to solve Packing And Shipping needs of clients across the country

Miami, FL, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packing Service, Inc., the renowned name in the business, has offered top-notch solutions and ideas that provide effective answers to Packing And Shipping needs of clients in the country.

Since its inception in 2003, Packing Service, Inc. has been driven by the goal of achieving the highest standards in professional shipping and moving services. It has been a member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2007 and has gone on to become a leader in on-site packing and shipping services. In fact, its reliable Packing And Shipping services have helped it achieve 97% customer satisfaction, and the glowing reviews it has received are a testament to it.

Packing Service, Inc. can keep up with its impeccable standards every time because it takes the effort to understand what clients want right at the onset. By asking the right questions, its team of experienced professionals can offer custom solutions to suit clients’ needs to the T. Another highlight of the services of the company is the fact that it offers a guaranteed flat rate quote rather than estimates. It means there are no changes from the flat rate, and clients know exactly what they are getting into from the word go.

The company has a strong team of professionals, who are highly skilled and well trained. They will Pack And Ship using only the best methods required to deliver the belongings safely to their destination. Packing Service, Inc. is the one-stop destination for clients across the country because it offers a versatile range of services to suit their specific needs. Its renowned Packing and Shipping services include professional packing and wrapping. This is where clients’ belongings are carefully wrapped on-site at a pre-scheduled time.

The experienced professionals working with the company take extra effort and precaution to ensure that the fragile belongings are packed safely. The team is also equipped with moving supplies including boxes of varied sizes, shrink wrap and tapes for the benefit of clients. It makes the moving experience seamless for them. Packing Service, Inc. handles the task of loading the belongings on a rental truck or international shipping container as requested by the client.

To make the services just right for clients, professionals working with the company can build special custom crates on-site. Moreover, its palletizing services ensure that the items are wrapped, and strapped to the palette, before being shrink-wrapped for shipping. Packing Service, Inc. has access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and infrastructure to ship across the country and internationally as well. That’s how it has made the moving process a breeze for its clients. Those interested in its best Packing And Shipping services can simply reach out to the company, and get a flat rate quote before taking all the hassle out of their moving task.

About Packing Service, Inc.

With over 18 years of experience in the field, the company has raised the bar for the shipping and moving industry in the country with its on-site services that have achieved 97% customer satisfaction.

Contact

Packing Service Inc.

Phone: (888) PACK-PSI (722-5774)

Email: Info@PackingServiceInc.com

Website: https://www.packingserviceinc.com/

