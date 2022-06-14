U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Packing Paper Market Value to Grow by US$ 72.4 Billion during 2022-2032

·7 min read
Packaging which uses papers and boards are known as paper packaging. Paper packaging is done by various materials such as cardboard, Kraft paper, recycled paper. Tetra packs, cartons, and folding boxes are some of the different types of products of paper packaging having applications in fresh food, dairy and bakery and pharmaceuticals industries.

NEWARK, Del, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The packing paper market is expected to escalate at a CAGR of 4.8% from USD 45.3 billion in 2022 to USD 72.4 billion through 2032.

Businesses and manufacturing industries around the world have been adversely affected by the rapidly spreading Coronavirus. As a result of extended lockdowns and disrupted supply chains, the packing paper market has been significantly affected.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a decrease in packaging paper production, which presents a challenge to manufacturers. There are several opportunities for market players to deal with these challenges in the packaging paper market. While the ongoing pandemic is affecting the economy, market players are effortlessly setting up their businesses to keep things running.

A growing retail and e-commerce industry, as well as a growth in demand for environmentally friendly packaging products, represent the key drivers of the market at present. Significant growth in the number of online shopping platforms has driven an increase in the demand for secondary and tertiary packaging products. Furthermore, changing consumer attitudes regarding sustainable packaging and the implementation of favourable government policies are stimulating the packing paper market growth.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14857

Another significant growth factor will come from the rapidly expanding food and beverage industry around the world. The food industry is moving towards adopting food-grade paper packaging products to hold on to the nutrients and preserve the quality of the foods.

The paper packaging market is also expected to grow in the coming years due to innovations to enhance the efficiency of the product as well as to produce visually appealing versions of the product.

The growth of the packing paper market has been hampered by fierce competition from flexible plastic packaging.

Increasingly, modern shoppers are considering convenience and portability as top priorities, so packaging design has shifted toward flexible, easy-to-handle packaging. The gusseted flexible pouch is now the packaging of choice for snacks that were once packaged in jars and tins. In addition to food producers and nutraceutical packagers, flexible pouches are also well-suited to gels and liquids.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • The CAGR for the cosmetic segment of the end-user category in Packing Paper Market is anticipated to be 4.4% through 2032.

  • In the United States, the Packing Paper Market is estimated to reach US$ billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period.

  • By 2032, the Packing Paper Market in the United Kingdom is expected to be valued US$ million, with a CAGR of % through 2032.

  • With a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, China is expected to reach a market size of US$ million in Packing Paper Market by 2032.

  • By 2032, the Packing Paper Market in Japan is estimated to be worth US$ million, growing at an annual rate of % through 2032.

  • With a CAGR of % throughout the forecast period, South Korea is predicted to reach a market size of US$ million in Packing Paper Market by 2032.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14857

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

India and China have the fastest-growing economies. Developmentally, developing countries still use a great deal of plastic packaging compared to the developed nations of the west. Since plastic is cost-effective and convenient for consumers, it is the perfect material for packaging.

Georgia Pacific announced recently that it is leaving its paper business and will shut down all its paper machines permanently. Another company has already closed its wood yard and pulp mill in Port Hudson, LA. This was due to concerns around the environment, which includes depleting forests.

A number of notable players are operating in the global cardiac reconstruction devices market, including The Packaging Company, Packhelp, Ruskin Group, Purple Co, Moraya Packaging, Pratt Industries, Inc., Mondi Group plc, WestRock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Tat Seng Packaging Group.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

  • Compared to previous years, there has been a decline in demand for boxboard and liquid paper packaging. In the past 10 years, all of these factors have contributed to a 25% decline in hardwood fiber demand. For example, Georgia Pacific announced recently that it is leaving its paper business and will shut down all its paper machines permanently.

  • A company has already closed its wood yard and pulp mill in Port Hudson, LA. This was due to concerns around the environment, which includes depleting forests.

  • Further driving demand for paper packaging will be technological breakthroughs in the food industry, such as the development of laminated and coated papers to prevent leakage. It is expected that the paper packaging market will be the fastest-growing segment because it is efficient, versatile, innovative, and sustainable, adding value to food and other products.

Get Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14857

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Supply Chain Analysis

  3.4. Value Chain Analysis

  3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

4. Global Packing Paper Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

      4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

      4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Packing Paper Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material Type

  5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

  5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis by Material Type, 2017-2021

  5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis and Forecast by Material Type, 2022-2032

  5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Material Type, 2017-2021

  5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Material Type, 2022-2032

6. Global Packing Paper Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Package Type

  6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

  6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis by Package Type, 2017-2021

  6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tons) Analysis and Forecast by Package Type, 2022-2032

  6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis by Package Type, 2017-2021

  6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis by Package Type, 2022-2032

Click Here for Packing Paper Market 314 pages TOC Report

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Cohesive Packaging Market Size : Cohesive Packaging Market by Material Type, Packaging Format, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Cryogenic Boxes Market Share : Cryogenic Boxes Market By Material, Application, End-Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Food Packaging Market Trends : Food Packaging Market by Material, Packaging Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Biodegradable Films Market Analysis : Biodegradable Films Market by Material, Thickness, Application, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Candle Box Market Outlook : Candle Box Market by Product Type, Shape, Type & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Soap Boxes Market Forecast: Soap Boxes Market by Material Type, Shape, Folding Carton Style, Surface Coating, Nature & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

PE Films Market Sales: PE Films Market by Material, Thickness, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Sterile Packaging Market Value: Sterile Packaging Market by Product, Material Type, End Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

Molded Fiber Trays Market Demand: Molded Fiber Trays Market By Molded Pulp Type, Product Type, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

Metal IBC Market Type: Metal IBC Market by Material Type, Capacity, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Us  

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/packing-paper-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


