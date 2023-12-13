Paco Manufacturing celebrates 70 years of business

Dec. 12—CLARKSVILLE — Paco Manufacturing was opened in 1953 by Fred Rexon Sr. and at the time it was under the name of Precision Automation Co.

Rexon Sr. started the company in an old movie theater in Jeffersonville. All the chairs, projectors and screens were gone and the floors were sloped, making it hard to place all the equipment.

The early years of the company were a struggle, but with the help of his employees and associates, Rexon Sr. was able to grow the company and moved it to its current location, 2120 Addmore Lane, Clarksville, in the 1960s.

To celebrate the 70 years of business and pending ISO 9001 certification, the company held a ribbon-cutting.

"The fact that we have been able to survive and grow over the years is certainly a tribute to all the people that have worked with us and supported us over the years," said Fred Rexson Jr., Paco's owner.

Rexson Sr. was able to see his company grow from a small machine shop into a complete machine-build operation.

Paco Manufacturing is a company that makes parts and machinery for various industries. From food to pharmaceuticals to automotive and more they can make the part.

One reason for their success is due to their employees. Many of their employees have been loyal to the company and have stayed for 30 years or more.

In their 70 years of business, they were able to expand into New Jersey. At the celebration, they announced that they were moving the New Jersey location to Clarksville.

"We're doubling down on Southern Indiana," said Daniel Rexon, Paco's sales manager. "We're committing to this county, this building, our employees. We are anticipating a really strong prospect for growth moving forward."

This move will make the company more efficient and it will help them better satisfy their customers, company officials said. They will start the move this January and should be done by February.

"Indiana is very business-friendly, manufacturing-friendly and the incentives and encouragement that we get from the state and the local town has been very good," said Rexon Jr.