Pact Group Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Pact Group Holdings (ASX:PGH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$1.95b (up 6.0% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$6.61m (down by 154% from AU$12.2m profit in FY 2022).

AU$0.019 loss per share (down from AU$0.035 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Pact Group Holdings Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 4.3% growth forecast for the Global Packaging industry.

Performance of the market in Australia.

The company's shares are up 10% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Pact Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.