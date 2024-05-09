Pact Group Holdings Insider Ups Holding By 15% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Pact Group Holdings Ltd's (ASX:PGH ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pact Group Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman Raphael Geminder for AU$368k worth of shares, at about AU$0.68 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.84), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Raphael Geminder bought a total of 784.70k shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.68. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:PGH Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2024

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$5.4m worth of Pact Group Holdings stock, about 1.9% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pact Group Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Pact Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pact Group Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pact Group Holdings you should be aware of.

