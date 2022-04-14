Pactera EDGE Announces New Partnership with Udemy Business To Provide Full-Time Employees Enhanced Skill-Building Opportunities

Building a Continuous Learning & Development Culture is Just One Way Pactera EDGE Is Staying Ahead of its Competition

REDMOND, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today a new partnership with Udemy Business, the corporate learning division of Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online.

Through the partnership, full-time Pactera EDGE employees will have access to over 6,000 online training courses, labs, and certification programs taught by Udemy's faculty of real-world experts.

The partnership is the latest initiative in Pactera EDGE's ongoing commitment to employee well-being and professional development. The Udemy Business courses are well-suited to help the company's workforce members interpret and apply data, leverage emerging technologies, reimagine existing business models, and hone their business skills.

As Pactera EDGE's workforce continues to grow beyond 3,000 employees worldwide, creating scalable pathways for upskilling will ensure the company's learning and development culture continues to thrive.

"Ensuring our employees are continuously ahead of the technology curve is critical in driving the innovative business outcomes our customers rely on us for," said Pactera EDGE CEO, Venkat Rangapuram. "This new partnership with Udemy allows Pactera EDGE employees to update their skills and provides the opportunity to explore new fields of interest as well."

Udemy's network of real-world experts teaches topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business will provide Pactera EDGE employees a training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and in-depth certification preparation.

"Employees are our most valuable asset. The Udemy partnership will allow us to easily scale our investment in their personal and professional growth, enterprise-wide," said Pamela Pei, Chief Operating Officer at Pactera EDGE. "When employees take an active role in developing their skills and exploring new fields they're passionate about, they win, and our customers win."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

To learn more about Pactera EDGE and its services visit: https://www.pacteraedge.com

For media inquiries contact: lynn@maracaibomedia.com

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

