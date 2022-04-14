U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0068 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9600
    +0.2720 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,909.21
    -1,381.88 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.84
    -35.59 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Pactera EDGE Announces New Partnership with Udemy Business To Provide Full-Time Employees Enhanced Skill-Building Opportunities

·3 min read

Building a Continuous Learning & Development Culture is Just One Way Pactera EDGE Is Staying Ahead of its Competition

REDMOND, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today a new partnership with Udemy Business, the corporate learning division of Udemy, a leading destination for learning and teaching online.

Through the partnership, full-time Pactera EDGE employees will have access to over 6,000 online training courses, labs, and certification programs taught by Udemy's faculty of real-world experts.

The partnership is the latest initiative in Pactera EDGE's ongoing commitment to employee well-being and professional development. The Udemy Business courses are well-suited to help the company's workforce members interpret and apply data, leverage emerging technologies, reimagine existing business models, and hone their business skills.

As Pactera EDGE's workforce continues to grow beyond 3,000 employees worldwide, creating scalable pathways for upskilling will ensure the company's learning and development culture continues to thrive.

"Ensuring our employees are continuously ahead of the technology curve is critical in driving the innovative business outcomes our customers rely on us for," said Pactera EDGE CEO, Venkat Rangapuram. "This new partnership with Udemy allows Pactera EDGE employees to update their skills and provides the opportunity to explore new fields of interest as well."

Udemy's network of real-world experts teaches topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business will provide Pactera EDGE employees a training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and in-depth certification preparation.

"Employees are our most valuable asset. The Udemy partnership will allow us to easily scale our investment in their personal and professional growth, enterprise-wide," said Pamela Pei, Chief Operating Officer at Pactera EDGE. "When employees take an active role in developing their skills and exploring new fields they're passionate about, they win, and our customers win."

Pactera EDGE provides top Fortune 500 clients with an array of IT services, delivering award-winning engineering and globalization services on an enterprise scale.

To learn more about Pactera EDGE and its services visit: https://www.pacteraedge.com

For media inquiries contact: lynn@maracaibomedia.com

About Udemy
Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, GoFundMe, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Pactera EDGE
Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

PRESS CONTACT

NAME
Lynn Munroe
PHONE
8455481211
WEBSITE
https://www.pacteraedge.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pactera-edge-announces-new-partnership-with-udemy-business-to-provide-full-time-employees-enhanced-skill-building-opportunities-301526152.html

SOURCE Pactera EDGE

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce picks up endorsements ahead of Missouri primary election

    Lucas Kunce was endorsed by former Springfield mayor Jim O'Neal and former Greene County Presiding Commissioner Dave Coonrod.

  • Amy Schumer Says She Got ‘Death Threats’ For Kirsten Dunst Oscars Bit

    The comedian also revealed how Leonardo DiCaprio felt about her joke involving his, uh, very specific taste in women.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter is ‘a significant premium’ to the company: Analyst

    AB Bernstein Senior Analyst Mark Shmulik joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Twitter's outlook amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk offering to buy the platform, what shareholders should be aware of, and the social media space.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitCalifornia Lawyer Quits

  • Walmart Makes a Big Move to Take on Amazon, Digital Rivals

    The fight for talent between tech giants has always been intense, but new forays into places like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and digital advertising have made the tug-of-war even more competitive. From big names like Google and Facebook , known now as Meta Platforms, trading talent, to lesser known tech players but major retailers like Walmart and Amazon , having tech skills makes a person hugely valuable. The talent wars have become so pitched that the longstanding practice of forcing departing employees to sign non-compete agreements has come under fire from courts and state regulatory authorities, who say it smothers free market competition.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Russian Grain Still Flows to Top Customers Despite War Inflating Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven weeks after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still exporting grain to some of its biggest customers, even as shipping costs soar. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have Doubled

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • In Kentucky, Ford is looking for partnerships

    As it gets set to build its massive electric vehicle battery plant in Hardin County, Ford Motor Co. says it's looking to connect with business.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • ISS says Wells Fargo pay reforms insufficient to justify support

    Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes against the pay of Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charles Scharf and other leaders, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and lack of disclosures. In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity at the big California-based bank but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects. CEO Scharf received total compensation of $21.4 million in 2021, up from $20.4 million in 2020, according to Wells Fargo's proxy statement.