Moves to Capitalize on the Country's Innovative Engineering Talent to Strengthen Its Customer-Driven Data and AI Services

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it plans to open new operations in Serbia, Southeast Europe's emerging high-tech hub. The company's initial goal is to hire about 100 local engineering and tech-focused employees.

Pactera EDGE to Open New Operations in Serbia

Serbia has steadily gained a global reputation for its engineering excellence and talent availability. The country promotes a thriving IT sector that's growing more than 25% annually. Global leaders such as Microsoft and Amazon have discovered the benefits of hosting operations in Serbia. Now, Pactera EDGE plans to leverage the power of Serbia's engineering talent to bolster its own innovative programs and initiatives.

"Serbia offers us a depth of engineering skills that closely aligns with our business focus at Pactera EDGE," said CEO Venkat Rangapuram. "Be it the data sovereignty requirements of our enterprise clients or consumer-sensitive data sets; we're confident a workforce in Serbia will provide us with innovative solutions across our E2E digital service offerings of device endpoints, edge, cloud, and cognitive computing layers."

"The launch of Pactera EDGE's Serbian operations further bolsters our European presence and strengthens our digital engineering functions." Alba Guix, Vice-President and Europe Regional Head, said, "In addition, the new time zone expands our global follow-the-sun delivery model."

Heading up the effort to identify candidates in Serbia will be Lana Stamenkovic, a Pactera EDGE Human Resources Manager located in Belgrade, Serbia.

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

