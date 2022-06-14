U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

Pactera EDGE's Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India Reaches Staffing Milestone with 1,000th Employee

·3 min read

The India Delivery Center, Which Started in 2018 with a Staff of Only Three, Experiences Unprecedented Growth as Digital Solution Provider Continues to Flourish

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-class global digital solution provider, Pactera EDGE announced today that the company's India Delivery Center, located at the Mindspace business park in Hi-Tec City, Hyderabad, has surpassed an employee headcount milestone, now employing over 1,000 full-time staff members.

The India Delivery Center serves as a Pactera EDGE innovation center that focuses on cutting edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Data and Analytics, Blockchain, and Metaverse.. The Center provides innovative services for the company's clients in the U.S., Europe, APAC, and China. The center began four years ago, in 2018, with only three employees, which attests to the explosive growth of the new technologies sector.

"Hyderabad has given us a terrific ecosystem from which to find the skilled talent we need to meet our business objectives," said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO of Pactera EDGE, whose headquarters are in Redmond, Washington.. "Our India Delivery Center has seen incredible growth, as evidenced by our now 1,000+ person workforce, giving people promising careers in designing, building, and optimizing human-centric intelligent digital platforms that will roll out to customers worldwide."

With over 2800 employees globally, Pactera EDGE is a leading digital and technology services company that offers data, intelligence, experience, and globalization solutions to some of the most prominent leaders in the enterprise business universe.

"It's an honor and privilege to work for an organization with strong values and a unified vision," said Narayana Murthy, Regional GM, India. "Having one thousand employees to share in this mission is a true milestone, but I suspect this is only the beginning, and the business will continue to grow rapidly."

Pactera EDGE's India Delivery Center is a world-class facility at Rajeha Mindspace, an award-winning business park known for its amenities and commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

"It's an incredible place to work," reports Murthy. "It provides a productive environment that inspires our employees' creativity and innovative spirit – and allows them to do their best work. It's why so many people enjoy working for us."

To learn more about Pactera EDGE, including career opportunities in India, visit: pacteraedge.com

About Pactera EDGE

Pactera EDGE is a global organization with offices in the US, Europe, India and Asia-Pacific. Clients include 100+ of the Global 500 companies, with industry concentration in Software and Technology, CPG, Retail, Logistics, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Travel & Hospitality

With a core focus on Data, Intelligence and Experience, Pactera EDGE helps clients achieve new levels of performance, while adding brand new digital business capabilities to drive relevance, revenue, and growth. With clarity of vision, technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, Pactera EDGE is the partner of choice for enterprises that want to run smarter – and for those that want to change the race.

PRESS CONTACT

8455481211

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pactera-edges-delivery-center-in-hyderabad-india-reaches-staffing-milestone-with-1-000th-employee-301567029.html

SOURCE Pactera EDGE

