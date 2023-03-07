U.S. markets closed

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
·1 min read
Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Curt Worthington
847.482.2040
InvestorRelations@pactivevergreen.com


