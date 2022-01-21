U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.
·1 min read
  • PTVE

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close

Webcast and Teleconference:

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Pactiv Evergreen Participants:

Michael King, CEO

Michael Ragen, CFO

Dhaval Patel, SVP, Investor Relations & Strategy


Participants may access the live webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.pactivevergreen.com/news-events/events-presentations.

The call may also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 from the U.S. or 1-201-689-8562 internationally and using access code 13726424.

About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of nearly 16,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

Contact:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com


