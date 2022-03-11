U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,261.53
    +2.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,358.43
    +184.36 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,053.43
    -76.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.99
    -8.68 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.27
    +3.25 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.50
    -15.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0961
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0090
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.0860
    +0.9560 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,887.04
    -301.01 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.12
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.49
    +64.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Pacton Arranges $4m Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PACXF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a private placement of 7,142,857 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at $0.42 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $3,000,000 and 3,333,333 non flow-through shares (each a "NFT Share") at $0.30 per NFT Share for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the issuance of NFT Shares will be used for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or in part on the placement, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the placement will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months from the date of issue.

The placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692729/Pacton-Arranges-4m-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • DocuSign stock plunges on weak earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for DocuSign.

  • 2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Meta Just Yet

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is having a challenging time lately. Surprised by the weak guidance, investors sold off the shares heavily -- Meta's share price has fallen by more than 40% (as of writing) since the earnings release in February. One of the major concerns with Meta is the slower growth in its advertising business -- revenue grew 20% in the fourth quarter of last year, much slower than the growth of 31% in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street ExitsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Too many investors have been a little too aggressive with their selling of late, setting the stage for major rebounds.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • WarnerMedia Spinoff Will Mark ‘Starting Line of a New Era’ for AT&T, CEO Says

    UPDATED: On the cusp of spinning off WarnerMedia — ending AT&T’s ill-fated foray into the entertainment biz — telco chief CEO John Stankey touted the company as getting into fighting shape to succeed in its core wireless and broadband sectors. AT&T released updated financial guidance on Friday ahead of its investor day presentation, fleshing out […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. This past week has seen the sharpest day-to-day volatility on Wall Street since 2020. In an added complication, the reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of tha

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Innovation ETF sees massive inflows despite losses

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss investors pouring into Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF despite losses.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • DocuSign is pivoting ‘back to generating demand’ after pandemic growth, CEO says

    DocuSign CEO Dan Springer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, work from home trends, and the outlook for growth post-pandemic.

  • Market check: Stocks open higher, volatility settles, Chinese stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.&nbsp;

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Why Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Could Face More Delisting Threats

    A team at UBS believes there is a reason the SEC only named five Chinese companies in a recent announcement, and why more will soon be named.