PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$122.4M Net Earnings



Diluted Earnings

$174.6M PPNR



ROATCE









SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Earnings of $122.4 Million or $1.02 Per Diluted Share

Net Interest Income (TE) of $327.8 Million in 2Q22 vs. $312.7 Million in 1Q22; Up 4.8%

Provision for Credit Losses of $11.5 Million in 2Q22, of Which $1.5 Million Related to Held-to-Maturity Securities (HTM), vs. No Provision for Credit Losses in 1Q22

Noninterest Income of $34.3 Million in 2Q22 vs. $20.8 Million in 1Q22

Noninterest Expense of $183.6 Million in 2Q22 vs. $167.4 Million in 1Q22; Driven by Loan Growth

Loan Growth of $2.1 Billion or 8.8% from Prior Quarter

ACL Ratio of 1.07% and ALLL Ratio of 0.71% at 2Q22 vs. 1.12% and 0.81% at 1Q22, Respectively

Core Deposits Down $2.5 Billion or 7.8%, of Which $1.9 Billion related to Venture Banking

Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios Increased Due to Preferred Stock Offering Offset by Growth in Risk-Weighted Assets – Tier 1 Ratio of 10.15% and Total Capital Ratio of 13.12% at 2Q22

Available-for-Sale Securities (AFS) Decreased from $10.0 Billion at 1Q22 to $6.8 Billion at 2Q22; $2.3 Billion was Reclassified to HTM on June 1; AOCI Net Unrealized Loss on the AFS Portfolio Increased from $376.5 Million at 1Q22 to $428.2 Million at 2Q22; Total AOCI Net Unrealized Loss of $644.8 Million at 2Q22

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, CEO, commented, “Our organic loan growth during the second quarter was exceptionally strong as we continued to see high demand from our clients. Loans grew by $2.1 billion in the second quarter to an all-time high of $26.5 billion. Given the high level of economic uncertainty and interest rate volatility, we are taking a cautious approach and expect slower loan growth in the second half of the year. On the deposits side, we continued to see net outflows in the venture banking business as private fundraising and capital market activities for late stage companies continues to be muted. With venture banking deposits down $1.9 billion during the quarter, we used wholesale deposits to fund the loan growth, which increased deposit costs.”

“Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by net recoveries of two basis points and a slight net recovery on a year-to-date basis, and most credit metrics remain at historically low levels. We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.0 million during the quarter primarily as a result of the $2.0 billion increase in unfunded commitments. Our ACL ratio of 1.07% remains above the CECL adoption level of 0.97%.”

“Our Tier 1 and Total capital ratios increased during the second quarter of 2022 due to the preferred stock issuance in early June. The increase was partially offset by an increase in risk-weighted assets of $2.7 billion primarily as a result of continued loan growth and increases in unfunded commitments. Capital and balance sheet optimization remain a focus area as we look to grow our capital levels to those more similar to the first half of 2021.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

` At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase June 30, Increase Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2022 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 122,360 $ 120,128 $ 2,232 $ 242,488 $ 330,918 $ (88,430 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02 $ 1.01 $ 0.01 $ 2.03 $ 2.78 -$ 0.75 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 174,626 $ 162,109 $ 12,517 $ 336,735 $ 310,891 $ 25,844 Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.22 % 0.01 1.22 % 2.03 % (0.81 ) PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.75 % 1.65 % 0.10 1.70 % 1.91 % (0.21 ) Return on average tangible common equity (2) 24.42 % 20.93 % 3.49 22.55 % 27.51 % (4.96 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 4.65 % 4.66 % (0.01 ) 4.66 % 5.19 % (0.53 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.18 % 0.07 % 0.11 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.02 Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 3.56 % 3.43 % 0.13 3.50 % 3.53 % (0.03 ) Efficiency ratio 49.5 % 50.1 % (0.6 ) 49.8 % 47.2 % 2.6 Total assets $ 40,950,723 $ 39,249,639 $ 1,701,084 $ 40,950,723 $ 34,867,987 $ 6,082,736 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 2,149,065 $ 26,501,137 $ 19,506,257 $ 6,994,880 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 13,338,029 $ 14,057,051 $ (719,022 ) $ 13,338,029 $ 11,252,286 $ 2,085,743 Core deposits $ 29,218,646 $ 31,676,404 $ (2,457,758 ) $ 29,218,646 $ 27,038,161 $ 2,180,485 Total deposits $ 33,968,152 $ 33,224,895 $ 743,257 $ 33,968,152 $ 29,647,034 $ 4,321,118 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 39 % 42 % (3 ) 39 % 38 % 1 Core deposits 86 % 95 % (9 ) 86 % 91 % (5 ) Equity to assets ratio 9.72 % 9.30 % 0.42 9.72 % 11.03 % (1.31 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 8.24 % 8.64 % (0.40 ) 8.24 % 10.41 % (2.17 ) Tier 1 capital ratio 10.15 % 9.07 % 1.08 10.15 % 10.41 % (0.26 ) Total capital ratio 13.12 % 12.27 % 0.85 13.12 % 14.99 % (1.87 ) Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.15 % 5.83 % (0.68 ) 5.15 % 7.80 % (2.65 ) Book value per common share $ 28.93 $ 30.52 $ (1.59 ) $ 28.93 $ 32.17 $ (3.24 ) Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 16.93 $ 18.42 $ (1.49 ) $ 16.93 $ 21.95 $ (5.02 ) (1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $15.2 million to $323.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $308.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher income on loans and leases resulting primarily from higher average balances and higher income on deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Income on loans and leases increased by $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $2.0 billion increase in the balance of average loans and leases and one more day compared to the first quarter of 2022. Income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to a 65 basis point increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions, offset partially by a $909.1 million decrease in the average balance. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 4.65% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022. The slight decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to interest recapture on nonaccrual loans being lower by $2.3 million and amortized loan fees being lower by $1.3 million. Interest expense on deposits increased by $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 due mainly to a higher level of wholesale deposits which contributed to an 11 basis points increase in the cost of deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $2.3 million due to a $1.1 billion increase in average balance and 50 basis points increase in cost of average borrowings.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.56% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 64% to 69%, the decrease in the balance of average investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 28% to 26%, and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 8% to 5%. The balance of average loans and leases increased by $2.0 billion to $25.4 billion, the balance of average investment securities decreased by $909.1 million to $9.5 billion, and the balance of average deposits in financial institutions decreased by $1.1 billion to $2.0 billion. The increase in the balance of average loans and leases was the result of the Company’s strong organic loan growth.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.07% in the first quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher average balances and rates on higher-cost wholesale money market and brokered time deposits, as well as higher market rates on our deposit products. Given strong loan growth and declines in core deposits, wholesale deposits increased by $2.9 billion during the second quarter from $0.5 billion to $3.4 billion.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Reduction in allowance for loan and lease losses $ (10,000 ) $ (2,000 ) $ (8,000 ) Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments 20,000 2,000 18,000 Total loan-related provision 10,000 - 10,000 Addition to allowance for held-to-maturity securities 1,500 - 1,500 Total provision for credit losses $ 11,500 $ - $ 11,500

The provision for credit losses was $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. The $10.0 million increase in the loan-related provision was due mainly to the growth in unfunded commitments of $2.0 billion during the second quarter of 2022. The $1.5 million provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities is related to our $2.3 billion transfer from available-for-sale securities in the second quarter of 2022 and the estimated current expected credit loss on those held-to-maturity securities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,634 $ 3,571 $ 63 Other commissions and fees 10,813 11,580 (767 ) Leased equipment income 12,335 13,094 (759 ) Gain on sale of loans and leases 12 60 (48 ) (Loss) gain on sale of securities (1,209 ) 104 (1,313 ) Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 4,097 (11,375 ) 15,472 Warrant income 1,615 629 986 Other income 3,049 3,155 (106 ) Total noninterest income $ 34,346 $ 20,818 $ 13,528

Noninterest income increased by $13.5 million to $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $15.5 million in dividends and gains on equity investments, offset partially by an increase in loss on sale of securities. Dividends and gains on equity investments increased to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a negative $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to higher fair value gains on equity investments still held and lower fair value marks and losses on sales of equity investments. The increase in loss on sale of securities resulted from the sale of $393.4 million of securities for a net loss of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to sales of $206.1 million of securities for a net gain of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Warrant income was higher due primarily to merger and acquisition activities of three underlying companies.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2022 2022 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 102,542 $ 92,240 $ 10,302 Occupancy 15,268 15,200 68 Data processing 9,258 9,629 (371 ) Other professional services 6,726 5,954 772 Insurance and assessments 5,632 5,490 142 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,649 - Leased equipment depreciation 8,934 9,189 (255 ) Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (28 ) (3,353 ) 3,325 Customer related expense 11,748 12,655 (907 ) Loan expense 7,037 5,157 1,880 Other 12,879 11,616 1,263 Total noninterest expense $ 183,645 $ 167,426 $ 16,219

Noninterest expense increased by $16.2 million to $183.6 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $167.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase of $10.3 million in compensation expense, a decrease of $3.3 million in foreclosed assets income, an increase of $1.9 million in loan expense, and an increase of $1.3 million in other expense. The increase in compensation expense was due mainly to higher commissions, salaries, and bonus expense attributable mostly to strong loan growth and a full quarter of annual merit increases along with higher headcount which increased by 95 FTEs. The decrease in foreclosed assets income was due to a $3.2 million gain on the sale of our largest foreclosed property in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in loan expense was due mainly to higher loan-related legal expenses related to higher loan production. The increase in other expense was due mostly to higher employee costs for business travel.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.0% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 25.9% for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was due primarily to higher tax credits in the second quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 13,338,029 39 % $ 14,057,051 42 % $ 11,252,286 38 % Interest checking 6,197,234 18 % 6,673,696 20 % 7,394,472 25 % Money market 9,029,433 27 % 10,301,996 31 % 7,777,199 26 % Savings 653,950 2 % 643,661 2 % 614,204 2 % Total core deposits 29,218,646 86 % 31,676,404 95 % 27,038,161 91 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 2,185,248 6 % 322,732 1 % 1,122,971 4 % Total non-maturity deposits 31,403,894 92 % 31,999,136 96 % 28,161,132 95 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 1,898,312 6 % 878,383 3 % 913,371 3 % Time deposits over $250,000 665,946 2 % 347,376 1 % 572,531 2 % Total time deposits 2,564,258 8 % 1,225,759 4 % 1,485,902 5 % Total deposits $ 33,968,152 100 % $ 33,224,895 100 % $ 29,647,034 100 %

At June 30, 2022, core deposits totaled $29.2 billion or 86% of total deposits, including $13.3 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 39% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $2.5 billion or 7.8% in the second quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a $1.9 billion decrease in balances from our venture banking clients. Total deposits increased by $743.3 million or 2.2% in the second quarter of 2022 due to a $1.9 billion increase in non-core non-maturity deposits and a $1.3 billion increase in time deposits, offset partially by the decrease in core deposits. Total venture banking deposits decreased from $14.0 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2022.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds increased from $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, of which $1.5 billion was managed by PWAM.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held June 30, March 31, June 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 $ 22,941,548 Additions: Production 2,815,181 2,574,860 5,390,041 Disbursements 1,871,627 1,589,152 3,460,779 Total production and disbursements 4,686,808 4,164,012 8,850,820 Reductions: Payoffs (1,347,447 ) (1,448,680 ) (2,796,127 ) Paydowns (1,183,178 ) (1,264,571 ) (2,447,749 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,530,625 ) (2,713,251 ) (5,243,876 ) Sales (4,319 ) (36,698 ) (41,017 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets - (305 ) (305 ) Charge-offs (2,799 ) (3,234 ) (6,033 ) Total reductions (2,537,743 ) (2,753,488 ) (5,291,231 ) Net increase (decrease) 2,149,065 1,410,524 3,559,589 Balance, end of period $ 26,501,137 $ 24,352,072 $ 26,501,137 Weighted average rate on production (1) 4.61 % 4.31 % 4.46 % (1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 23 basis points to loan yields in 2022.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $2.1 billion or 8.8% in the second quarter of 2022 to $26.5 billion at June 30, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the second quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage, asset-based, and residential real estate construction portfolios.

Civic loan production was $847 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $559 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.4 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $2.8 billion of production for the second quarter of 2022 increased to 4.61% from 4.31% in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower levels of single-family loan pool purchases and higher level of Civic fundings). In the second quarter of 2022, we purchased $69 million of single-family loan pools compared to $587 million in the first quarter of 2022. The single-family loan pool purchase portfolio as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion. Purchases of single-family loan pools ceased in April 2022.

PPP loans declined by $37.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, as the program continues to wind down. Net fees for PPP loans were $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, down from $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Remaining PPP loans totaled $33.0 million as of June 30, 2022, with $0.6 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 3,670,515 14 % $ 3,669,741 15 % $ 3,792,198 19 % Residential 9,879,131 37 % 8,369,550 35 % 4,620,822 24 % Total real estate mortgage 13,549,646 51 % 12,039,291 50 % 8,413,020 43 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 837,423 3 % 802,022 3 % 930,785 5 % Residential 3,153,616 12 % 2,891,467 12 % 2,574,799 13 % Total real estate construction and land 3,991,039 15 % 3,693,489 15 % 3,505,584 18 % Total real estate 17,540,685 66 % 15,732,780 65 % 11,918,604 61 % Commercial: Asset-based 5,068,112 19 % 4,739,220 19 % 3,550,903 18 % Venture capital 2,179,190 8 % 2,077,339 9 % 1,749,432 9 % Other commercial 1,229,504 5 % 1,298,136 5 % 1,921,909 10 % Total commercial 8,476,806 32 % 8,114,695 33 % 7,222,244 37 % Consumer 483,646 2 % 504,597 2 % 365,409 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 26,501,137 100 % $ 24,352,072 100 % $ 19,506,257 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 11,866,437 $ 9,899,345 $ 7,891,875

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated: