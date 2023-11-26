PacWest Bancorp Insiders Added US$1.47m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PacWest Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Paul Taylor bought US$506k worth of shares at a price of US$22.21 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.5m for 78.86k shares. But they sold 17.73k shares for US$429k. In total, PacWest Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$18.62. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PacWest Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PacWest Bancorp insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PacWest Bancorp Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no PacWest Bancorp insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think PacWest Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in PacWest Bancorp, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

