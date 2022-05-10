U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.00
    +39.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,410.00
    +249.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,390.00
    +196.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.50
    +20.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    -0.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4730
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,304.60
    -1,255.91 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.34
    -29.03 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Paddle, the company that wants to take on Apple in IAP, raises $200M at a $1.4B valuation to supercharge SaaS payments

Ingrid Lunden
·6 min read

Software as a service has become the default for how organizations adopt and use apps these days, thanks to advances in cloud computing and networking, and the flexibility of pay-as-you-use models that adapt to the evolving needs of a business. Today, a company called Paddle, which has built a large business out of providing the billing backend for those SaaS products, is announcing a large funding round of $200 million as it gears up for its own next stage of growth.

The Series D investment -- led by KKR with participation from previous backers FTV Capital, 83North, Notion Capital, Kindred Capital, with debt from Silicon Valley Bank -- values London-based Paddle at $1.4 billion. With this round, the startup has raised $293 million.

Paddle today works with more than 3,000 software customers in 200 markets, where it provides a platform for them to set up and sell their SaaS products in those regions, primarily in a B2B model. But with so many consumer services also sold these days in SaaS models, its ambitions include a significant expansion of that to areas like in-app payments.

"We’re been growing a lot in the last couple of years. We thought it would tail off [after the Covid-19 peak] but it didn’t," said Christian Owens, the CEO and co-founder. Indeed that includes more videoconferencing use by everyday people, arranging "Zoom dinner", but also the explosion of streamed media and other virtual consumer services. "B2C software has over the years blurred with what is thought of as B2B. Suddenly everyone needed our B2B tools."

Payments has long been a complicated and fragmented business in the digital world: banking practices, preferred payment methods and regulations differ depending on the market in question, and each stage of taking and clearing payments typically involves piecing together a chain of providers. Paddle positions itself as a merchant of record that has built a set of services around the specific needs of businesses that sell software online, covering checkout, payment, subscription management, invoicing, international taxes and financial compliance processes.

Sold as a SaaS itself -- basic pricing is 5% + 50 cents per transaction -- Paddle's premise follows the basic principle of so many other business tools: payments is typically not a core competency of, say, a video conferencing or security company (one of its customers is BlueJeans, now owned by Verizon, which used to own TechCrunch; another is Fortinet).

To be fair, there are dozens (maybe hundreds) of "merchants of record" in the market for payments services from PayPal and Stripe through to Amazon and many more -- no surprise since it is complicated and just about any businesses selling online will turn to these at some point to handle that flow. However, Paddle believes (and has proven) that there is a business to be made in bringing together the many complicated parts of providing a billing and payments service into a single product specifically tailored to software businesses. It does not disclose actual revenues or specific usage numbers, but notes that revenue growth (not necessarily revenue) has doubled over the last 18 months.

Paddle as a company name doesn't have a specific meaning.

"It's not a reference to anything, just a name we liked," Owens -- who himself is a Thiel Fellow -- said. And that impulse to make decisions on a hunch that it could be catchy is something that seems to have followed him and the company for a while.

He came to the idea of Paddle with Harrison Rose (currently chief strategy officer and credited with building its sales ethos), after the two tried their hands at a previous software business they founded when they were just 18, an experience that gave them a taste of one of the big challenges for startups of that kind.

"You make your first $1-2 million in revenue with a handful of employees, but gradually those businesses become $2-20 million in sales, and then $300 million, but the basic problems of running them don’t go away," he said.

Billing and payments present a particularly thorny problem because of the different regulations and compliance requirements, and practices, that scaling software companies face across different jurisdictions. Paddle itself works with some half dozen major payment companies to enable localized transactions, and many more partners, to provide that as a seamless service for its customers (which are not payment companies themselves).

You may recognize the name Paddle for having been in the news last autumn, when it took its observations on the challenges of payments to a new frontier: apps, and specifically in-app payments: it announced last October that it was building an alternative to Apple's in-app payments service.

This was arrived at through much of the observational logic that started Paddle itself, as Owens describes it. Apple, as is well known, has been locked in a protracted dispute with a number of companies that sell apps through the app store, which have wanted to have more control over their billing (and to give Apple less of a cut of those proceeds). Owens said Paddle felt "encouraged" to build an alternative in the heat of that dispute, before it has even been resolved, based on the response from the market (and specifically developers and app publishers) to that public dispute, and governments' stance.

Its approach is not unlike Apple's itself, ironically:

"There is one thing Apple has done right, which is to build a full set of tools around commerce for these businesses," he said. But, he added, its failing has been in not giving customers a choice of when to use it, and how much to charge for it. "There has to be an alternative to cover all that as well."

(Paddle plans to charge 10% for transactions under $10, and just 5% on transactions over $10, compared to Apple’s 30%, a spokesperson later told me.)

"The product is built and ready to go," Owens said, adding that there are already 2,000 developers signed up, representing $2 billion in app store volume, ready to try it out. Due to launch in December, Paddle has held off as Apple's case with Epic (one of the most outspoken critics of IAP) has dragged on.

And he said, found Paddle's name included, and not in a good way, in an update to Apple's complaint.

That bold attitude may indeed keep Paddle in Apple's bad books, but has made it a hero to third-party developers.

“Paddle is solving a significant pain point for thousands of SaaS companies by reducing the friction and costs associated with managing payments infrastructure and tax compliance," said Patrick Devine, a director at KKR, in a statement. By simplifying the payments stack, Paddle enables faster, more sustainable growth for SaaS businesses. Christian and the team have done a phenomenal job building a category-defining business in this space, and we are excited to be supporting them as they embark on the next phase of growth.”

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Spends $8 Million on Bezos Space Flight and Will Donate It to a Teacher

    (Bloomberg) -- A seat in a Blue Origin New Shepard capsule going to space was auctioned for $8 million Monday night, with the winning bid coming from Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos

  • Durham named US HQ for tech firm partnering with Microsoft, Amazon

    A European company developing an immersive streaming platform is setting up shop in Durham with plans to hire locally.

  • Posts mislead about environmental impact of electric cars

    Social media posts shared repeatedly in Australia claim that "500,000 pounds (227 metric tonnes) of the earth's crust" is excavated to mine the materials for one electric car battery. This is misleading; experts said the posts exaggerated the amount of earth that would be excavated for one battery and that the environmental impact of electric vehicles was smaller than gasoline-powered cars."I have nothing against electric cars but let's not pretend they are God's gift to the environment," reads

  • Robert Williams ruled out for Game 5 against bucks

    Jay King: Robert Williams is out today with left knee soreness, per the Celtics. That's the knee on which he recently underwent surgery. Source: Twitter @ByJayKing What's the buzz on Twitter? John Karalis @ John_Karalis Ime Udoka says Robert ...

  • While Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shareholders have made 334% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 10% this week

    Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PANW ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the...

  • Russians conduct a "census" of household appliances in occupied village

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 8 MAY 2022, 17:05 In the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region, the invaders are conducting a "census" of household appliances in each building, the village council said. Source: Borova village council Details: It is noted that the occupiers are checking the premises of local residents, utility buildings, attics and basements, and moving into empty houses and social infrastructure institutions.

  • Rivian Holder Abdul Latif Jameel Says ‘No Plans’ to Reduce Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Abdul Latif Jameel, the third-largest shareholder of Rivian Automotive Inc., has no plans to sell down its stake in the EV-maker after a lockup on the stock expired Sunday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Ph

  • Economic strength is forcing the Fed to get more aggressive

    On Tuesday, we learned U.S. employers had a record 11.5 million job openings as of March.

  • Kyle Anderson with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors

    Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors, 05/09/2022

  • China Tightens Covid Noose as Cases Persist in Shanghai, Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- China is tightening pandemic restrictions in Shanghai and expanding a mass testing sweep in Beijing as officials chase the elusive goal of wiping out Covid-19 cases in the community.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Lands

  • Who knew you could grab a pair of Amazon's No. 1 zero-gravity chairs for just $120?

    Portable, lightweight and durable, these dreamy loungers will change your chill-out game for good.

  • Bitcoin’s value nears $30,000 mark as Luna Foundation Guard liquidates wallet

    There are two main factors driving pressure on bitcoin prices right now, Caleb Franzen, senior market analyst at Cubic Analytics, said to TechCrunch. “As liquidity gets pulled out of the financial system, risk assets are getting repriced,” Franzen said. The rising rate environment, paired with weakening economic activity, is creating a risk-off environment, Franzen added.

  • Binance Suspends LUNA and UST Token Withdrawals

    LUNA token down is 52% on-day while UST is trading at 76 cents.

  • Uber, Amazon, and Facebook Have Slowed Hiring. Why Others Could Follow.

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms ride-share service provider Uber Technologies and tech and online retail giant Amazon.com have announced hiring slowdowns in recent weeks. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said for industries such as restaurants and grocery stores, the demand for labor still exceeds supply. “For companies experiencing pretty intense price pressures, there’s only so much they can raise prices, and they’re going to have to cut costs in other ways if they want to regain their lost profit margin, or at least try to retain some profit margin that they had pre-Covid,” he said.

  • Arizona chipmakers continue record revenue haul amid semiconductor shortage

    Microchip and Onsemi, two semiconductor companies based in the Valley, reported new sales records thanks to insatiable demand for chips. The two companies, which both serve automakers, expect the shortage to continue.

  • This $47.5 Million LA Manse Overlooks the 4th Green of the Bel-Air Country Club

    Designed by Zoltan Pali, the new modernist property has a floating pool deck, wellness center and sweeping views of Los Angeles.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. MercadoLibre

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has led the market in its native U.S. and much of the developed world. Amazon pioneered the industry, making it the world's largest retailer behind Walmart, according to the National Retail Federation. This segment, known as Amazon Web Services (AWS), now accounts for most of the company's operating income.

  • This High-Dividend Stock Is the Mother of All REITs

    Founded in 1962, Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is not only one of the oldest real estate investment trusts (REITs), it's royalty. The Bethesda, Maryland-based owner of shopping centers and mixed-use neighborhoods is the only REIT among the 39 companies currently bearing the title of Dividend King. In Federal Realty's case, make that 54 straight years, the longest of all REITs.

  • Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity offerings

    Microsoft is rolling out a slew of new cybersecurity services, further cementing its role as a major industry player.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Or Sell After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?