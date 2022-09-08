U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.95
    -12.92 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,465.25
    -116.03 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,749.40
    -42.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.89
    -5.12 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +1.70 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.70
    -7.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    18.37
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9957
    -0.0054 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2500
    -0.0150 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1488
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9710
    +0.2330 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,177.77
    +314.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.69
    -18.14 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Padgett Announces Partnership with CPA Site Solutions via Launch of New Websites

·2 min read

The complete re-design of 170 Accounting Firm sites includes a new domain: www.padgettadvisors.com

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Padgett, an accounting and tax planning and preparation franchise with hundreds of locations across North America announced the launch of their partnership with CPA Site Solutions via the re-design of both their corporate and franchisee websites.

A glimpse at the modern new interface.
A glimpse at the modern new interface.

"We want to ensure that every one of our firms have a best-in-class website that is appealing and accessible"

"Fundamentally, we are launching these new sites for our offices and for our clients," said Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips. "We want to ensure that every one of our firms have a best-in-class website that is appealing and accessible to their clients. We're excited to work with CPA Site Solutions toward achieving this goal because we know they are knowledgeable and experienced in this space."

CPA Site Solutions (CPASS) is a web design and digital marketing company that specializes in meeting the needs of financial professionals. As the top provider of digital marketing services for the accounting industry, they work with over 10,000 accountants and financial professionals to create custom accounting websites, execute Google advertising and SEO campaigns, and provide other digital marketing services.

"CPA Site Solutions is always looking for new ways to help our clients streamline their processes and grow their firms with online marketing solutions," said Keith Washington, CTO for ProSites, parent company of CPA Site Solutions. "We are so excited to partner with Padgett and their franchisees to enable them to provide the best possible online experience to small business clients."

The website launch and new digital marketing partnership is the latest step in Padgett's larger plan to grow and refresh their network. This also included the launch of their newly designed brand last fall and a recent Summer Meeting focused on technology.

"Websites are just the beginning," Anna Khayet, Padgett's CMO, said. "Alongside CPASS, we'll offer franchisees a complete digital marketing solution grounded in best practices for marketing their services online. We look forward to a long and productive partnership!"

About Padgett

Through a network of hundreds of individually owned firms, Padgett provides tax, accounting, payroll and consulting services to tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 50 years of experience, Padgett aims to serve as trusted advisors and empower business owners to pursue their financial and personal goals.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Padgett Business Services
Shannon Rainey
706-583-5113
srainey@smallbizpros.com

PADGETT BUSINESS SERVICES® logo (PRNewsfoto/Padgett Business Services)
PADGETT BUSINESS SERVICES® logo (PRNewsfoto/Padgett Business Services)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/padgett-announces-partnership-with-cpa-site-solutions-via-launch-of-new-websites-301620457.html

SOURCE Padgett Business Services

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • AT&T sues T-Mobile over 'dishonest and completely false' senior discount ad campaign

    On Tuesday, AT&T filed a complaint with a federal court in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing its rival of false advertising.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Why do so many people follow Warren Buffett? Because the billionaire investor has such an excellent track record. Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, has posted more than a 20% compound annual gain over the past 56 years.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Factory Jump, but BYD Races Ahead in Country

    Tesla deliveries from its Gigafactory in Shanghai soared in August after upgrading its assembly lines, but the American EV maker continues to fall behind Chinese rival BYD in the world’s biggest auto market.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economi

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Should You Convert an IRA to Roth After You Turn 60?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.