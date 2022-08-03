U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.92
    +0.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.02
    +0.13 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9930
    +0.8410 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,257.40
    +164.82 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

PADGETT HOSTS ANNUAL SUMMER MEETING WITH A FOCUS ON THE FUTURE

·2 min read

Hundreds join to discover new tools for facing change with confidence and community

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the last week of July, Padgett, a North American tax and accounting franchise, hosted their annual Summer Meeting to allow nearly 200 attendees representing Padgett's 180 individually-owned U.S. offices to gather and learn about new technology, build community and discuss the future of the company.

Padgett Summer Meeting sponsors and vendors. (Photo:Padgett Business Services)
Padgett Summer Meeting sponsors and vendors. (Photo:Padgett Business Services)

"We have always tried to be future-focused, and this year's Summer Meeting is a great time to emphasize that."

The meeting, which was titled Think Forward, Think Technology, was held virtually for the third year in a row and featured five days of speaker presentations, roundtable discussions and technology training sessions. Franchise owners, their employees, and Padgett home office staff had the opportunity to hear from a variety of industry experts on topics ranging from legislative updates to digital marketing to cryptocurrency accounting.

"I am so proud of the resilience and determination Padgett has shown in the face of a few turbulent years," Padgett CEO Jeff Phillips said. "We have always tried to be future-focused, and this year's Summer Meeting is a great time to emphasize that. We're especially thankful to have a record number of guests and vendors and technology partners here with us, helping us move forward as a company."

The meeting's 17 vendors included representatives from top business and accounting industry organizations such as Xero, ADP, Karbon, Thomson Reuters, Accountingfly and more. Speakers included industry experts such as Accounting Today editor-in-chief Dan Hood, Thad Inge and Jeff Trinca of VanSoyoc Associates, a Washington lobbying firm, and GoProposal Vice President James Ashford.

"There is a lot of change, and a greater rate of change than we've ever seen before," Hood told attendees in his session on Tuesday, titled State of the Accounting Industry in 2022. "There's change in almost every aspect of accounting as a profession. But if you can meet those changes proactively and overcome those challenges, the upside can be tremendous."

About Padgett

Through a network of hundreds individually-owned firms, Padgett provides tax, accounting, payroll and consulting services to tens of thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and Canada. With an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 50 years of experience, Padgett aims to serve as trusted advisors and empower business owners to pursue their financial and personal goals.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Padgett Business Services
Shannon Rainey
706.583.5113
srainey@smallbizpros.com

PADGETT BUSINESS SERVICES® logo (PRNewsfoto/Padgett Business Services)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/padgett-hosts-annual-summer-meeting-with-a-focus-on-the-future-301599473.html

SOURCE Padgett Business Services

