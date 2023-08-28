Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of MYR0.025

The board of Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving MYR0.025 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is around the industry average.

Padini Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Padini Holdings Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.06 total annually to MYR0.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Padini Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 4.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, Padini Holdings Berhad has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Padini Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Padini Holdings Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

