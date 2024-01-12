Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Looking at Padini Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PADINI), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Padini Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM275m ÷ (RM1.6b - RM228m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Padini Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

KLSE:PADINI Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Padini Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Padini Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Padini Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 33%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Padini Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Padini Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 10% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

