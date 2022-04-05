U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND II COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF NEWMARKET SELF-STORAGE PROPERTY

·5 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that it has successfully completed the indirect acquisition of a newly developed self-storage property located in the United Kingdom (the "Newmarket Property") from a subsidiary (the "Seller") of Padlock Partners UK Fund I ("Padlock I") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately £6,680,000. The Newmarket Property was sold by the Seller to a subsidiary of the Trust (the "Buyer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement, whereby the Buyer agreed to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of a subsidiary of the Seller holding the Newmarket Property (the "Acquired Subsidiary").

Prior to the sale, the Acquired Subsidiary had entered in a loan facility with the Buyer (the "Loan Facility") on June 24, 2021 and provided the Buyer, as lender, with a purchase option to allow the Buyer to purchase an interest in the Acquired Subsidiary, which was exercised by the Buyer in order to pursue the acquisition of the Newmarket Property discussed herein.

After giving effect to working capital adjustments and the balance owed to the Buyer by the Acquired Subsidiary on the Loan Facility in the amount of approximately £5,441,122, the adjusted purchase price of approximately £735,940 was satisfied by way of deferred consideration due and payable by the Buyer to the Seller on or before June 24, 2022. Such deferred consideration may be further adjusted for additional working capital adjustments as agreed to between Buyer and Seller.

The Newmarket Property is a recently developed self-storage property that is located in an affluent suburban market approximately 50 miles northeast of London. On November 11, 2020, Padlock I completed its indirect acquisition of a freehold interest in the Newmarket Property. On June 24, 2021, the completion of the warehouse being constructed on the Newmarket Property was completed and Padlock I took possession of the building. The project and office were completed during the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and Padlock I began to lease up the units in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are happy to acquire this newly completed Class-A self-storage facility in Newmarket. We look forward serving such a dynamic market and being a small part of what makes the Newmarket business community so special. This acquisition allows us to execute on our strategic priority to build a strong self-storage and mixed-use income producing portfolio in the UK," said Padlock Partners UK Fund II CEO, John Stevenson.

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Prior to the Trust's acquisition of the Newmarket Property, the Trust had acquired one operating self-storage property in Huntingdon and a development property in Brentwood.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Trust regarding future events, including statements concerning the timing and terms of the deferred consideration payable to the Seller and the development and lease-up of the Newmarket Property. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Material factors and assumptions used by management of the Trust to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Trust's current expectations about: the availability of properties for acquisition and the price at which such properties may be acquired; the availability of mortgage financing; the capital structure of the Trust; the global and United Kingdom economic environment; the timing and improvements or fit-outs of the Trust's properties; foreign currency exchange rates; and governmental regulations or tax laws. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the Trust's internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Trust's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks identified in the final prospectus of the Trust dated May 25, 2021, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein, as well as, among other things, risks related to the availability of suitable properties for purchase by the Trust, the availability of mortgage financing for such properties, and general economic and market factors, including interest rates, prospective purchasers of real estate, business competition, changes in government regulations or income tax laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund II

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c4448.html

