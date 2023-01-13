PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND II ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 4th QUARTER OF CALENDAR YEAR 2022

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the fourth quarter of the calendar year of 2022. The distribution will be payable on January 13, 2023, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022. The distribution amounts will be as follows:



C$0.15065 per Class A Unit





C$0.15546 per Class F Unit





GBP$0.15912 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired two operating self-storage properties in Huntingdon and Newmarket and holds two development properties in Brentwood and Houghton Regis.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund II

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c0450.html