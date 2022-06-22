U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.59
    -3.44 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.29
    -4.23 (-3.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2070
    -0.4500 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,063.72
    -888.14 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.93
    -7.15 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

PADLOCK PARTNERS UK FUND III INCREASES SIZE OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING TO A MAXIMUM OF $60 MILLION DUE TO STRONG INVESTOR DEMAND AND FILES AMENDED AND RESTATED PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS

·6 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund III (the "Trust") announced today that it has increased the maximum size of its initial public offering due to strong investor demand and has filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, an amended and restated preliminary prospectus amending and restating the preliminary prospectus of the Trust dated June 3, 2022, for an initial public offering of trust units (the "Offering"). The amended and restated preliminary prospectus qualifies the distribution of a minimum of C$25 million and a maximum of C$60 million of Class A Units, Class F Units, Class C Units and/or Class U Units of the Trust at a price of C$10.00 per Class A Unit, Class F Unit and Class C Unit and £10.00 per Class U Unit.

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage properties. Following completion of the Offering, the Trust intends to indirectly acquire a development property located in Watford, United Kingdom. The balance of the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for capital expenditures on the to-be-acquired property (including to develop the property) and to subsequently acquire one or more additional properties in the United Kingdom, consistent with the Trust's investment objectives to, among other things, provide unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of diversified income-producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on self-storage properties.

Padlock Capital Partners III, LLC (the "Manager"), an affiliate of Clear Sky Capital Inc. ("Clear Sky"), is the promoter of the Trust and will also act as manager of the portfolio of properties. Since its inception in 2009 and through the first quarter of 2022, Clear Sky and its affiliates have acquired or developed approximately US$1.19 billion of real estate and operating asset investments, investing approximately US$473 million of equity through various investment vehicles. Clear Sky's investments are diversified across real estate sectors including multifamily, car wash, self-storage, manufactured housing and co-working salon suites.

The syndicate of agents for the Offering will be led by CIBC World Markets Inc. and includes Richardson Wealth Limited, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Trust in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the Trust in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

An amended and restated preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The amended and restated preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary prospectus may be obtained from the Agents and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains statements that include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Trust, Clear Sky and the Manager regarding future events, including statements concerning the use of proceeds of the Offering. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Material factors and assumptions used by management of the Trust to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Trust's current expectations about: the availability of properties for acquisition and the price at which such properties may be acquired; opportunities in the United Kingdom self-storage real estate market;  the availability of mortgage financing; the Manager's expectations regarding the expected timeline for the Trust's development plans in respect of the property; the Manager's expectations regarding the operation and development of the property, including, but not limited to, the planned conversion of open warehouse space into self-storage units; the capital structure of the Trust; the Manager's expectations regarding continued investor demand; the global and United Kingdom economic environment; the impact of negative geopolitical events, including the conflict in Ukraine; foreign currency exchange rates; and governmental regulations or tax laws. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although management believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and represent the Trust's internal projections, expectations and beliefs at this time, such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Trust's control, could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from current expectations of estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risks identified in the amended and restated preliminary prospectus, including under the heading "Risk Factors" therein, as well as, among other things, risks related to the availability of suitable properties for purchase by the Trust, the availability of mortgage financing for such properties, continued investor demand, and general economic and market factors, including interest rates, prospective purchasers of real estate, business competition, negative geo-political events, changes in government regulations or income tax laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws, the Trust undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Padlock Partners UK Fund III

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c9030.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Today

    Shares of the television streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were rocketing higher today, potentially on several bits of news for the company, including some positive comments from an analyst, as well as comments made by Roku's CEO in a recent interview. The video streaming stock was up by as much as 6.7% today and had gained 3.1% as of 12:29 p.m. ET. First, comments made yesterday by Needham analyst Laura Martin may be driving Roku higher after she said that Netflix's move into an ad-based streaming tier could benefit Roku.

  • Why Tesla Shares Jumped Initially, Then Retreated Today

    Investors pushed the share price of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) up 4% this morning, likely after the electric vehicle (EV) stock made double-digit percentage gains yesterday following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It may have to do with Tesla's Shanghai factory. Reuters reported today that Tesla's Shanghai factory will suspend operations for two weeks as the EV company makes some upgrades to the factory.

  • 9 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stocks to buy in 2022 according to David Abrams. If you want to skip reading about David Abrams’ investment philosophy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 4 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to David Abrams. David Abrams started his investment […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Is Amazon a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in the e-commerce giant are now far cheaper (in price, not valuation). Here's why it might be time to buy.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Moving Lower Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been on a tear recently, soaring move than 50% in the last three weeks. One reason for that is investor excitement over new models the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has launched. The Wall Street Journal highlighted XPeng's plans to launch two new models next year in an article published yesterday.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo

    In this article, we will look at 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Wells Fargo. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Wells Fargo. This June Wells Fargo unveiled its “Recession Stock Portfolio” right before the Fed issued […]

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, crude oil plunges, Treasuries drop

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Help You Crush Historically High Inflation

    When investing legend Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors are inclined to pay attention. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's created more than $590 billion in value for his shareholders and led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1% (through Dec. 31, 2021). The following five Warren Buffett stocks are well-positioned to help you crush high inflation.

  • Tesla Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity, This Analyst Says. Why He’s Still a Bull.

    CFRA's Garrett Nelson compares the auto maker to Apple and Amazon in the 2010s, returning more than a 1,000%.

  • Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

    Microsoft stock tops most of FAANG in performance and all of that group in profit margin. But does that make the stock a buy right now?

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.