Paediatric Vaccine Market Size to Reach USD 68.78 Billion Globally at 9.80% CAGR by 2029: Share, Industry Trends, Regional Growth and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·11 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The increase in the prevalence of numerous diseases, such as pertussis, influenza, diphtheria, and tetanus, pertussis, among other infectious and non-infectious diseases in children acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of paediatric vaccine market.

MELBOURNE, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Paediatric Vaccine Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. Pediatric Vaccine Market report with its market research studies helps anticipate the next move of the competitors while keeping the business in a better position to avert any possible damage from their end. Market research can help identify markets and geographical areas where businesses can expand to. It can also help to invest in ideas that have the most potential to succeed based on what customers are looking for and what the market is lacking. For any retail company, conducting market research can be useful to make out locations where the store can profit the most.

The rapidly revolutionizing marketplace demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Paediatric Vaccine report contains comprehensive data on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints of this industry all of which is derived from Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The market definition covered in this Paediatric Vaccine report gives the scope of a particular product concerning the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Paediatric Vaccine report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

The global paediatric vaccine market was valued at USD 35.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68.78 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Exclusive Sample of Paediatric Vaccine Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pediatric-vaccine-market

Market Outline:-

Pediatric vaccines refer to the preparation consisting of dead microorganisms, fully virulent organisms, or live attenuated organisms. They are administered for stimulating the production of antibodies that further provide immunity against one or several diseases among children. Paediatric vaccines are generally utilized in childhood immunization schedules with the purpose of improving child’s immunity or prevent diseases.

The paediatric vaccines are used to prevent children from contracting several infectious and non-infectious diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is escalating the growth of paediatric vaccine market.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major players operating in the paediatric vaccine market are:

  • Incyte. (US)

  • SINOVAC (China),

  • DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED. (Japan)

  • Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

  • Pfizer Inc. (US)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

  • Sanofi (France)

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Jerusalem)

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. (Japan)

  • Astrazeneca (UK)

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (US)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Novartis AG (Switzerland)

  • Lily (US)

  • Abbott (US)

  • Merck & Co., Inc., (US)

Access Full 350 Pages Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-pediatric-vaccine-market

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  1. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the paediatric vaccine market.

  2. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

  3. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  4. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

  5. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the paediatric vaccine market.

Paediatric Vaccine Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

  • Prevalence of Various Diseases

The increase in the prevalence of numerous diseases, such as pertussis, influenza, diphtheria, and tetanus, pertussis, among other infectious and non-infectious diseases in children acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of paediatric vaccine market.

  • Initiatives by Government

The rise in government and non-government funding for the development of novel vaccines and surge in initiatives for raising awareness regarding immunization accelerate the market growth.

  • Global Vaccination Coverage

The surge in uptake of new vaccines has leading to an increase in global vaccination coverage further influence the market.

  • Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in the number of approvals for vaccines extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, advancements in the development of vaccines will further expand the market.

Gain More Insights into the Paediatric Vaccine Market, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-vaccine-market

Segmentation:- Paediatric Vaccine Market

The paediatric vaccine market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Vaccine Type

  • Monovalent

  • Multivalent

Technology

  • Live Attenuated

  • Inactivated

  • Subunit

  • Toxoid

  • Conjugate

  • Other Technologies

Application

  • Infectious Disease

  • Cancer

  • Allergy

  • Pneumococcal Disease

  • Influenza

  • Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

  • Other Applications

Paediatric Vaccine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The paediatric vaccine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, vaccine type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the paediatric vaccine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the paediatric vaccine market because of the surge in research and development investments by numerous companies within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in government support for immunization in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pediatric-vaccine-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

  • What is the Future Market Value for Paediatric Vaccine Market?

  • What are the Major Companies Operating in the Paediatric Vaccine Market?

  • Which Countries Data is covered in the Paediatric Vaccine Market?

  • What are the Main Data Pointers Covered in Paediatric Vaccine Market Report?

Browse More Reports: -

  • Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Market, By Type (Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Left Atrial Appendage, Tablets, Aortic Valve, Pulmonary Valve), Product (Catheters, Guidewires, Balloons, Balloon inflation devices, Stents, Vascular closure devices, Atherectomy devices, Others),  Application (Patent Ductus Arteriosus Interruption, Vascular Ring Division, Pericardial Window, Diaphragm Placation, Thoracic Duct Ligation, Ligation Of Collateral Vessels), End-Use (Clinical Testing Laboratories, Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Pediatric Clinics, Research Institutions), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-interventional-cardiology-market#

  • Pediatric Genetic Disease Treatment Market, By Birth Defects (Cataracts, Cleft Lip or Palate, Congenital Heart Disease, Contractures, Diaphragmatic Hernia, Genital Malformations, Glaucoma, Misshapen Skull, Missing Fingers or Toes, Missing or Incomplete Arms or Legs, Spina Bifida), Chronic Disease (Bleeding Disorders, Childhood Cancers, Kidney or Urinary Tract Disease, Slow Growth or Short Stature, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia), Application (Inherited Disorder Testing, Pharmacogenetics Testing (Pgx), Human Leukocyte Antigen (Hla) Testing, Oncology Testing, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-genetic-disease-treatment-market

  • Pediatric Congenital Athymia Treatment Market, By Therapy Type (Regenerative Advanced Medicine Therapy, Hormonal Replacement Therapy), Treatment (Medication, Surgery, Palatoplasty), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pediatric-congenital-athymia-treatment-market

  • Cerebral Autosomal Dominant Arteriopathy With Subcortical Infarcts And Leukoencephalopathy (CADASIL) Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Thrombolytic Therapy, and Others), Drugs (Antiplatelet Agents, Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitor, Anticonvulsant and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cardasil-treatment-market

  • Elderly Monitors Market, By Technology (Home Tele-Health and Safety Monitoring), End User (Hospitals and Nursing Homes, Home Care Organizations, Patients and Families), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-elderly-monitors-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


