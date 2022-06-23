Paessler announces new members to its North American leadership team in strategic move to prepare for accelerated growth

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, today announced two appointments to its North American leadership team. Finding itself at the intersection of new demands and rapid growth in its IT, IoT, OT and IIoT environments, along with increased challenges and opportunities its customers are facing in the wake of the global pandemic, Paessler's new North American leadership brings the best of technological and sales experience to benefit the organization and its direct and channel customers.

Heather Pacan, vice president, Americas, Sales Support, Paessler

Heather Pacan has been promoted to vice president of sales support for the Americas. With her more than 20 years of infrastructure experience including managing installation, configuration, management, troubleshooting, and customer support of a broad range of computer hardware and software, Pacan aims to leverage her new role to grow Paessler's professional services market. She also plans to further develop her team in Latin America as regional manager of technical services for the Americas.

Pacan joined Paessler in 2016 as a senior systems engineer for North America. She previously worked as a product specialist for a software company, an information systems manager at a management consultancy firm, and as an active directory systems engineer at a biopharmaceutical company.

Mike Gonzalez joins Paessler as vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas. A seasoned technology industry professional in business development and channel management, Gonzalez is focused on Paessler's sustained growth and increased product functionality to respond to customers' needs. With a proven track record of working with sales teams through transition, Gonzalez plans to build Paessler's share of the enterprise market and help new customers discover the capabilities of PRTG, especially in monitoring large IT infrastructures and meeting their diverse requirements.

In addition to monitoring traditional IT environments, Paessler has been steadily expanding it services into telecommunications, government, education, healthcare, and industrial vertical markets with a focus on IoT/OT convergence.

Story continues

Both Pacan and Gonzalez are eager to "break the mold" that Paessler only serves small to medium-sized businesses. The two look forward to building the company's enterprise market and positioning its signature monitoring product PRTG to become one of its leading solutions.

"Heather Pacan and Mike Gonzalez are strong new additions to the North American leadership team and are well equipped to execute the organization's strategic initiatives," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Both have consistently demonstrated excellence and were selected for their respective skills and expertise. This proactive shift in our leadership will position Paessler to continue to grow our infrastructure to better help our customers succeed."

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at https://www.paessler.com/.

Media Contact Hughes Agency Amanda Long T: +1 864-271-0718 amandal@hughes-agency.com

Mike Gonzalez, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Americas, Paessler

Paessler logo (PRNewsfoto/Paessler AG)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paessler-announces-new-members-to-its-north-american-leadership-team-in-strategic-move-to-prepare-for-accelerated-growth-301574360.html

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts