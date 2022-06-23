U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,777.88
    +17.99 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.19
    +47.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.39
    +123.31 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.82
    +6.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.04
    -2.15 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.90
    -12.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.51 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0038 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0760
    -0.0800 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2256
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9770
    -1.1630 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,417.78
    +197.58 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.17
    +4.95 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Paessler announces new members to its North American leadership team in strategic move to prepare for accelerated growth

·3 min read

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, today announced two appointments to its North American leadership team. Finding itself at the intersection of new demands and rapid growth in its IT, IoT, OT and IIoT environments, along with increased challenges and opportunities its customers are facing in the wake of the global pandemic, Paessler's new North American leadership brings the best of technological and sales experience to benefit the organization and its direct and channel customers.

Heather Pacan, vice president, Americas, Sales Support, Paessler
Heather Pacan, vice president, Americas, Sales Support, Paessler

Heather Pacan has been promoted to vice president of sales support for the Americas. With her more than 20 years of infrastructure experience including managing installation, configuration, management, troubleshooting, and customer support of a broad range of computer hardware and software, Pacan aims to leverage her new role to grow Paessler's professional services market. She also plans to further develop her team in Latin America as regional manager of technical services for the Americas.

Pacan joined Paessler in 2016 as a senior systems engineer for North America. She previously worked as a product specialist for a software company, an information systems manager at a management consultancy firm, and as an active directory systems engineer at a biopharmaceutical company.

Mike Gonzalez joins Paessler as vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas. A seasoned technology industry professional in business development and channel management, Gonzalez is focused on Paessler's sustained growth and increased product functionality to respond to customers' needs. With a proven track record of working with sales teams through transition, Gonzalez plans to build Paessler's share of the enterprise market and help new customers discover the capabilities of PRTG, especially in monitoring large IT infrastructures and meeting their diverse requirements.

In addition to monitoring traditional IT environments, Paessler has been steadily expanding it services into telecommunications, government, education, healthcare, and industrial vertical markets with a focus on IoT/OT convergence.

Both Pacan and Gonzalez are eager to "break the mold" that Paessler only serves small to medium-sized businesses. The two look forward to building the company's enterprise market and positioning its signature monitoring product PRTG to become one of its leading solutions.

"Heather Pacan and Mike Gonzalez are strong new additions to the North American leadership team and are well equipped to execute the organization's strategic initiatives," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Both have consistently demonstrated excellence and were selected for their respective skills and expertise. This proactive shift in our leadership will position Paessler to continue to grow our infrastructure to better help our customers succeed."

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at https://www.paessler.com/.

Media Contact

Hughes Agency

Amanda Long

T: +1 864-271-0718

amandal@hughes-agency.com

 

 

Mike Gonzalez, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Americas, Paessler
Mike Gonzalez, vice president of Sales and Marketing, Americas, Paessler
Paessler logo (PRNewsfoto/Paessler AG)
Paessler logo (PRNewsfoto/Paessler AG)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paessler-announces-new-members-to-its-north-american-leadership-team-in-strategic-move-to-prepare-for-accelerated-growth-301574360.html

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts

Recommended Stories

  • ‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

    It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.

  • Redfin shareholders approved executive bonuses and huge compensation packages on the same day the company announced major layoffs. How is that legal?

    Big executive payouts during times of financial distress is something corporate America is accustomed to.

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Here's What Moved Tesla Shares Today

    As is often the case, there was no shortage of news and coverage on electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Thursday. The headline may have had investors turning negative about Tesla's near-term outlook, but the maintenance work scheduled for the plant is expected to increase its productivity. Another bit of news that drew a negative response from investors was the release of a May 30 interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he said Tesla's new factories in Berlin and Texas were both burning through cash and losing billions due to supply chain-related delays.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Why Appian, Fastly, and Alteryx All Jumped Today

    The share prices of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were all climbing today as some investors appear to be moving back into the tech sector. Investors have been particularly wary of technology stocks recently as inflation has climbed to a 40-year high, but the rally from these three stocks today shows that some investors may think the sector has finally reached its bottom.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • David Abrams’ 2022 Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we take a look at some of the top stock picks from David Abrams’ portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Abrams Capital Management and go directly to David Abrams’ 2022 Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. David Abrams founded Abrams Capital Management in 1999 after working for Seth Klarman for 10 […]

  • Cisco wins reversal of $2.75 billion damages award because judge's wife owned stock

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a more than $2.75 billion award against Cisco Systems Inc, saying the trial judge should have disqualified himself after learning that his wife owned Cisco stock. The 3-0 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals was also a defeat for Centripetal Networks Inc, a Virginia company that had sued Cisco for damages and royalties for allegedly copying five cybersecurity patents. The trial judge, U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan in Norfolk, Virginia, found Cisco liable for patent infringement in October 2020, two months after learning that his wife owned 100 Cisco shares worth $4,688.

  • Revlon stock plummets after filing for bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the decline in Revlon shares after the company filed for bankruptcy.

  • Franchise Group considers significantly lowering Kohl's bid, CNBC reports

    Franchise Group Inc. is now considering lowering its offer to buy department store chain Kohl's Corp., according to CNBC. Find out the details.

  • Alphabet, Meta, and Twitter Get Price Target Cuts. A Recession Is Bad for Ad Revenue.

    Loop Capital lowers price targets for the three internet stocks on Thursday, citing concerns over an advertising slowdown.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • CATL Unveils EV Battery With One-Charge Range of 1,000 Kms

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. unveiled an electric-car battery it said has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge and is 13% more powerful than one planned by Tesla Inc., a major customer. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Waver as Traders Parse Fedspeak: M

  • Revlon Declared Bankruptcy. Why Is Its Stock Soaring?

    A funny thing happened on the way to Revlon's bankruptcy. By all accounts, it should have been lights out for Revlon . On June 16, the cosmetics company filed for voluntary bankruptcy after collapsing under a $3.

  • Snowflake has catapulted into ‘elite territory,’ JPMorgan says in upgrade

    Snowflake Inc. is winning big praise from those in charge of tech spending, and that's cause for an upgrade of its stock at JPMorgan.