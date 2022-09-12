Paessler sharpens focus on IoT with naming David Montoya as Global IoT Business Development Manager

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (From the International Manufacturing Technology Show, Booth #134963) – Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, announced that David Montoya will lead Paessler's global IoT market initiative to help industrial manufacturing operations bridge the convergence gap between OT and IT, bringing data from both systems into one pane of glass with actionable alerts through its PRTG software platform to help keep operations running. In this new role, Montoya is responsible for driving growth in the IoT and IIoT markets and work with industry leaders to support better interoperability and visibility of machine data, as well as datacenter supervision, while increasing the scope of technologies with visualization and historical reporting.

Montoya is responsible for strategic planning, sales management and prospecting for new clients and partnerships while evangelizing the benefits of real-time monitoring for IIoT environments, including current resource usage and reduction, and how it also helps organizations to maintain compliance with industry regulations and certifications.

Montoya joined Paessler as the Channel Sales Manager for Mexico in 2016, where he developed that market by finding new resellers, organizing partner events and empowering channel partners through training and certifications. Montoya then stepped into the role of Latin America Channel Sales Manager for two years and most recently, held the role of Vice President of Sales for the Americas where he focused on growing Paessler's industrial/manufacturing offering, including OT/IoT convergence and monitoring.

"I am excited to take this next step with Paessler," says Montoya. "I'm very passionate about designing and deploying direct and channel go-to-market strategies for new products and new markets and I look forward to providing support to the IT/OT convergence gap and making the most out of our customers transformational efforts."

"David is an IoT visionary," says Helmut Binder, CEO, Paessler. "He has deep knowledge and a strong cross-cultural background that gives him insight on market potential across the globe. We look forward to the impact he will help Paessler make in the global industrial manufacturing market."

During 2023, under Montoya's leadership, Paessler will bring more IIoT specific features into the PRTG solution to address unique needs of industrial manufacturing environments.

Paessler has been offering monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and sizes, from SMB to large enterprises.

SMB to large enterprises. More than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Monitoring places a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources, and Paessler's products help customers optimize their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures, thus reducing their energy consumption and/or emissions.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at https://www.paessler.com/.

