Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT.



Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API and capital solutions seamlessly integrate into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

For more information on Pagaya's technology, services, and careers, please visit www.Pagaya.com .

Investors & Analysts

Jency John

VP, Investor Relations

Jency.John@pagaya.com

Media & Press

Emily Passer

VP, Head of PR & External Communications

Emily.Passer@pagaya.com



