U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.87
    -0.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5250
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.33
    +715.68 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.07 (+0.54%)
     

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PGY
  • PGYWW
Pagaya Technologies Ltd.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API and capital solutions seamlessly integrate into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

For more information on Pagaya's technology, services, and careers, please visit www.Pagaya.com.

Investors & Analysts
Jency John
VP, Investor Relations
Jency.John@pagaya.com

Media & Press
Emily Passer
VP, Head of PR & External Communications
Emily.Passer@pagaya.com


Recommended Stories