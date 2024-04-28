PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.1124

PageGroup plc's (LON:PAGE) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.1124 per share on 21st of June. This takes the dividend yield to 7.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

PageGroup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. PageGroup was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

EPS is set to grow by 58.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 84% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was £0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.322. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that PageGroup's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.5% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On PageGroup's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think PageGroup's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments PageGroup has been making. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for PageGroup that investors should take into consideration. Is PageGroup not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

