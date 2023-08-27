PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase PageGroup's shares on or after the 31st of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.32 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PageGroup has a trailing yield of 7.5% on the current stock price of £4.212. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PageGroup's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. PageGroup paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at PageGroup, with earnings per share up 3.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, PageGroup has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is PageGroup an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share growth has been modest, PageGroup's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

In light of that, while PageGroup has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for PageGroup and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

