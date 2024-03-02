PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 4.0% to US$13.69. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of R$16b and statutory earnings per share of R$5.10. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for PagSeguro Digital from eight analysts is for revenues of R$17.0b in 2024. If met, it would imply a decent 8.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 15% to R$6.01. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of R$5.86 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on PagSeguro Digital's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.3% to US$14.64. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on PagSeguro Digital, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.96 and the most bearish at US$9.98 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting PagSeguro Digital is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that PagSeguro Digital's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 29% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while PagSeguro Digital's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards PagSeguro Digital following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

