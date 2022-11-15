U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

Paiger receives strategic investment from Knight Capital

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paiger, a leading recruitment marketing tech brand, today announced the closing of a strategic investment led by Knight Capital.

'Paiger and Knight Capital'

The investment will enable Paiger to accelerate its growth in the recruitment sector, with a focus on sales, marketing and technology. In the next six months, Paiger will launch several game-changing features and plans to double the size of the team over the next two years.

"I started Paiger to change the way recruiters use social media, having worked in the industry for over a decade, it is clear that the way people find jobs and sell is changing." said Paiger's CEO Darren Westall. "As a software developer at heart, innovation is key to me. I'm excited to have found the right partner in Knight Capital to help cement our position as the market leader in this space - we've already started work on our roadmap to make recruiters even more efficient and increase revenue. I cannot wait to get them into the hands of our customers."

"We believe that Paiger has developed a superior all-in-one social selling solution tailored for the recruitment market." said Arthur Nobel, Principal at Knight Capital. "We believe that Paiger unlocks a new high-quality distribution channel for the recruitment market with a very convenient solution. The management team has impressed us with its product vision and we are excited to support Paiger on the next stage of its growth journey."

"Paiger is one of the most innovative companies in the RecTech space". Said Glenn Southam, Meet Recruitment. "Having worked with Darren and the team for many years, Paiger has impacted the way recruiters embrace social media and perform business development. You can tell the team are passionate about what they do and use their years of industry knowledge to solve real problems recruiters face today and I've no doubt they will continue to deliver on the future needs of the recruitment industry."

Darren Westall, Stuart Passmore, Kelly Robinson and Arthur Nobel now sit on the board at Paiger.

For more information visit, https://paiger.co/

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Paiger

Paiger is an AI Marketing Assistant Built For Recruiters, founded by Darren Westall from his shed when his wife was 3 months pregnant. Since its launch in 2018, Paiger has been awarded APSCo's Innovation of the Year in 2019 and Talent Tech's Marketing Solution of the Year in 2020, 21 & 22 both recognising Paiger as the solution the recruitment industry needs.

The management team has a wealth of recruitment technology experience, having previously founded and worked in, numerous recruitment technology businesses between them.

The company now has 26 employees, 500+ customers, and 4000+ users and this is just the beginning of the product's potential.

About Knight Capital

Knight Capital is a strategic investor in enterprise software companies in North West Europe. Founded by former entrepreneurs, they partner with founders to grow their businesses to a meaningful size and exit within 4-6 years. They focus on companies in niche markets that build great products loved by their customers.

For more information visit, https://www.knight.capital/

For Paiger press pack, images, assets and more visit https://paiger.co/press-kit/

Contact:
Darren Westall
marketing@paiger.co
0333 090 0933   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943922/Paiger.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paiger-receives-strategic-investment-from-knight-capital-301674656.html

