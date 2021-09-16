U.S. markets closed

Pain Awareness Month: Psychable Educates Patients on Transformative Power of Using Psychedelics as Medicine for Pain Treatment, Management and Healing

Psychable, Inc.
·4 min read

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy is a Proven Wellness Approach for Candidates Seeking Impactful Relief from All Types of Chronic Pain

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Pain Awareness Month. Affecting more than 50 million Americans, chronic pain - both unmanaged and unmanaged, physical and emotional - is the number one cause of adult disability in the US. As treatment options expand in the areas of mental and emotional trauma medical areas, there’s been an increase in candidates seeking information on the use of psychedelics as medicine to treat pain. Psychable, the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community, is dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown psychedelic-assisted therapy can have long-lasting, fast-acting, and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with pain, including migraines, depression, PTSD, trauma, and addiction. When administered under the supervision of or with the aftercare of a therapist, evidence shows that substances such as MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine are successful at reducing fear and defensiveness, enhancing introspection and breaking traumatic thought patterns to provide rapid and lasting relief.

Psychable is committed to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com.

“Pain management - or the lack thereof - is one of the most complex issues in medicine. Pain can manifest in a variety of physical and emotional ways and can contribute to long standing mental and emotional health issues such as depression, anxiety, and addiction. As treatment options expand in this space, we’re filled with hope by the existing and continued research that shows the transformative power of using psychedelics as medicine,” said Jemie Sae Koo, Co-Founder and CEO of Psychable. “Psychable is the supportive and comprehensive online community that connects those seeking legal, psychedelic-assisted therapy options with practitioners in our area. It’s our hope that candidates interested in this alternative wellness approach have safe access to the resources they need at every part of their journey with the Psychable community.”

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution to connect psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com. Follow along via social media on Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Psychable
Psychable is the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/, or follow us on Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Psychable, Inc.
Media@Psychable.com


