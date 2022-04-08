Pain Management Devices Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.4% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

The global market is predicted to rise due to increasing incidence of chronic medical disorders, introduction of highly technological treatment solutions, and advantageous reimbursement policies

The global pain management devices market is predicted to rise at a considerable pace due to increase in geriatric population

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation of global pain management devices market stood at US$ 4.1 Bn in 2020. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The global pain management devices market is predicted to attain the valuation of US$ 7.1 Bn by 2028. The growing frequency of neurological illnesses, trauma, cancer, and arthritis are responsible for the development of the global pain management devices market. Following the introduction of improved healthcare facilities and rise in the number of hospitals throughout the world, this market is likely to flourish in the years to come. Moreover, the market for pain management devices is expanding due to the rising frequency of sports-related injuries and lifestyle-related disorders.

TMR_Logo_Logo

Additionally, the global pain management devices market is being propelled by undesirable effects of pain drugs, huge base of patient population, and high demonstrated efficacy of pain management devices. However, issues such as a dearth of pain clinics in various countries, scarcity of pain experts, lack of understanding about the availability and usage of pain management equipment, and cost factor of these devices are likely to hamper market growth.

Request Brochure of Pain Management Devices Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1143

Due to improvements in innovative pain treatment devices, North America is likely to be a prominent region in the global pain management devices market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses and the emergence of sports-related injuries, both of which are fueling demand for pain management devices in the region. In addition, the growth of the regional market is attributed to a combination of growing creative ideas and proximity to social insurance offices. The market is also likely to grow due to increased expenditures in R&D activities pertaining of pain management devices in the region.

Story continues

Key Findings of Market Report

The radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices category is predicted to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. The expansion of this segment is likely to be fueled by rise in the incidence of cardiovascular problems such as atrial fibrillation, as well as an increasing number of patients struggling with cancer and pain and require minimally invasive surgeries. Increase in use of the ultrasonic ablation technology in radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices is expected to boost the global market.

Over the past several years, the number of surgical procedures conducted throughout the world has climbed dramatically. This is due to a growth in the senior population, as well as a surge in obesity as well as other lifestyle disorders. Obesity is a major contributor to orthopedic and cardiovascular problems.

Due to rise in disposal income as well as better knowledge about the safety and efficacy of pain management devices, Latin America is likely to present considerable growth prospects for market participants. The Asia Pacific pain management devices market is likely to expand due to increasing incidences of diabetes and chronic wounds, as well as an increase in the prevalence of neck pain and back pain. Due to their rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are anticipated to dominate the regional market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Pain Management Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1143

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing incidence of neuropathic pain throughout the world is projected to present possibilities for pain management device manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic debilitating illnesses and the aging population are likely to boost demand for pain management devices.

The global pain management devices market is expected to be dominated by a large number of players. The global market is marked by fierce competition among its participants. Market participants are vying for larger stakes in the global market. As a result, they are focusing on introducing various types and executive gadgets with developments to remain competitive in the market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pain Management Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1143

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Key Competitors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bio-Medical Research (BMR) Ltd.

Baxter International, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1143

Global Pain Management Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation Devices

Application

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Neurostimulation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pump

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Pain Management Therapeutics Market: High incidence of chronic pain disorders, easy and effective medications, and higher demand of pain management products are projected to drive the global pain management therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Postoperative Pain Management Market: Post-operative pain management refers to a set of drugs and therapies used to minimize tissue and muscle spasm in the patient. This is particularly helpful for the patients who have undergone surgery. The increase in number of surgery across the globe is a primary factor behind the rapid growth of the global postoperative pain management market.

Veterinary Pain Management Market: Rapid advances in the global veterinary pain management market stem from the momentum gained from rising awareness about pain management in companion animals, especially cats and dogs. In various regions across the globe, veterinary professionals and pet owners have become increasingly concerned about pain prevention, management, and treatment in livestock and companion animals.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pain-management-drugs-devices.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pain-management-devices-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-6-4-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301520113.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research