U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,278.75
    -14.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,843.00
    -122.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,486.25
    -49.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.20
    -4.40 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.70
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.90
    +9.90 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.40
    -0.81 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7810
    -0.3580 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,378.62
    +1,854.14 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    942.12
    +33.24 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.79
    +58.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Pain Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global pain management market was valued at USD 79,448. 93 million in 2021, and it is projected to be worth USD 120,781. 07 million, registering a CAGR of 7. 39% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

New York, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pain Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271870/?utm_source=GNW


The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare systems across the world. The health agencies are engaged in containing coronavirus transmission through lockdown norms and have deferred most of the elective and non-urgent surgeries globally. As per the research article published in the Indian Journal of Anaesthesia 2020, COVID-19 negatively impacted pain clinics, including interventional pain management procedures. The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists also published guidelines on anesthesia and intensive care practices. However, these guidelines did not have information about chronic pain patients’ management aspects until April 2020. Also, the research study published in the Journal of Pain Medicine 2020 suggested that the use of epidural nonsteroid injections for radicular pain can be considered in patients who were already immunosuppressed and at high risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and complications. However, the possibility of treatment failure requiring a subsequent procedure must be weighed against the risk of infection.

The non-urgent nature of most chronic pain management adversely affected the psychological health of patients during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients with acute pain were untreated as they avoided hospital visits in fear of infection. On the other hand, the social isolation during the pandemic led to passive coping strategies, leading to depression and anxiety. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to, directly and indirectly, impact the pain management market globally.

The growth of the pain management market is majorly due to the well-established business of painkiller medications as the first line of treatment. However, in recent years, the increasing reliance on their prolonged use and a greater understanding of their side effects have led to the growing use of device-based pain management therapies.

Post-surgical pain is one of the primary focuses of hospitals. The cost of monitoring and the treatment of adverse effects creates a significant demand for pain management drugs and devices.

The current market is gradually adopting more non-opioid medications to suppress the addiction to opioids and certain well-established painkillers in the market. There are several non-opioid drugs with mechanisms of action, which are currently in the early and late stages of development. The regulatory authorities in multiple countries are shifting to alternative approaches, thus fast-tracking those drugs to market approval. The shift is expected to be gradual. Thus, pain management has desirable growth prospects during the forecast period.

The increasing aging population globally is expected to drive the market’s growth, as the prevalence of chronic pain is relatively high among the geriatric population and is considered an independent risk factor for mortality. The increasing product launches are also expected to drive the market. For instance, in March 2020, Biotricity Inc. launched an innovative pain management product with CPM Centres for Pain Management, a subsidiary of NeuPath Health. Thus, due to such factors, the pain management market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

The Cancer Pain Segment Is Expected to Exhibit Significant Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Pain during cancer occurs the most when a tumor presses on the bones, nerves, or organs. The pain may vary according to the affected location. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can also cause pain. Pain caused by cancer can be treated, and many medicines are used for pain management in cancer patients. Some drugs are general pain relievers, while others target specific types of pain that may require a prescription.

As per the research article published in the JCO Global Oncology 2020, during the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 88% of the cancer care centers faced challenges in delivering usual cancer care for many reasons, including preventive measures, lack of personal protective equipment, and staff shortage. These challenges were more pronounced in low-income countries. Therefore, the pandemic is expected to hinder the number of cancer therapies, which may indirectly impact the cancer pain segment.

The global incidence of cancer is high. As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, the incidence of new cancer cases accounted for 19,292,789 globally and 9,958,133 cancer-related deaths in 2020. Thus, the high incidence of cancer worldwide may increase the demand for cancer therapies, which may increase the demand for cancer pain management drugs and devices and boost the market’s growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and Is Expected to Retain its Dominance During the Forecast Period

North America holds the largest share in the pain management market, with the United States being the most significant contributor to its revenue. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 20.4% of adults had chronic pain, and 7.4% of adults had chronic pain that had limited work and daily activities frequently. Additionally, as per CDC, chronic pain increased with age, and the highest was reported in patients aged 65 years and above in the United States. Similarly, as per the Population Reference Bureau’s Population Bulletin "Aging in the United States,"the number of Americans aged 65 years and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. The high incidence of chronic pain among Americans and the growing geriatric population are expected to increase the demand for pain management devices and drugs over the forecast period.

Overall, the US pain management market is considered highly competitive, primarily due to the significant presence of pain specialist physicians, the increasing trend of product approvals from the FDA, and the robust infrastructure for providing pain management services to patients. For instance, in February 2020, Baudax Bio’s meloxicam injection (Anjeso) received the US FDA approval to manage moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Thus, the market is expected to grow significantly in North America over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak is also expected to significantly impact the market’s growth due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the United States. According to the recommendations provided by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA), chronic opioid therapy and the use of steroids in interventional pain procedures may induce immune suppression, which is very critical, as it minimizes the chances of fighting a viral infection. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to negatively impact pain management procedures and the market in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The pain management market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The existing players in the pain management market employ strong competitive strategies, leading to intense competition. Some of the key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Boston Scientific Corporation. Product advancements and improvements in durable medical equipment by major players are intensifying the competition in the market. For instance, in June 2019, Medtronic PLC launched the Intellis platform to manage certain types of chronic intractable pain.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271870/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Novant Health: Masking on public transit

    Novant Health: Masking on public transit

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • 'It's Life or Death': The Mental Health Crisis Among U.S. Teens

    One evening last April, an anxious and free-spirited 13-year-old girl in suburban Minneapolis sprang furious from a chair in the living room and ran from the house — out a sliding door, across the patio, through the backyard and into the woods. Moments earlier, the girl’s mother, Linda, had stolen a look at her daughter’s smartphone. The teenager, incensed by the intrusion, had grabbed the phone and fled. (The adolescent is being identified by an initial, M, and the parents by first name only, t

  • Nkarta Scores Huge Gain on Cancer Treatment Results

    Stock jumps 140% on news of positive outcomes

  • QNRX: FDA Clearance To Move QRX003 Clinical Testing Forward; Positive Implications

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:QNRX READ THE FULL QNRX RESEARCH REPORT FDA Clearance - Moving QRX003 forward for potential treatment of NS Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) announced today that it has been granted FDA clearance to initiate clinical testing for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003. Quoin had submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA regarding the proposed

  • White House expands availability of COVID antiviral pill

    President Joe Biden's administration is taking steps to expand availability of the life-saving COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid

  • Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

    Big Pharma executives argue that prescription drug price hikes are necessary for R&D. Not everyone agrees with that rationalization, however.

  • CDC issues nationwide alert after 11 cases of severe hepatitis reported in healthy children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.

  • CNN’s John Berman on how he ended up at the hospital while running Boston Marathon

    CNN host John Berman on Monday recounted his 25-mile run during the Boston Marathon last week, saying that after he was hospitalized for heatstroke, he “wasn’t sure” if he would survive. Berman was hospitalized last Monday. On Instagram, the CNN anchor said “apparently I had 25 GREAT miles” before he “took a detour to the…

  • How China got its Covid policy wrong as millions shunned homegrown vaccine

    As 25m people in Shanghai enter their fourth week in stringent isolation, authorities are playing an increasingly desperate game of cat and mouse.

  • An FDA ‘Do Not Use’ warning: Undeclared drugs in pain meds, one drug linked to a death

    Here’s what you need to know.

  • A simple and innovative way to prevent falls in the elderly

    Toe strength is often overlooked in fall prevention. This one simple exercise can be a life-saver.

  • Roche warns multiple sclerosis drug development hit by Ukraine war

    Roche has warned that Russia's attack on Ukraine is disrupting the development of a new generation of multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs as the industry has come to disproportionately rely on Eastern Europe for clinical trials. The pharmaceutical industry has been scrambling to find ways to keep patients in Ukraine enrolled in various clinical trials as millions have fled the war and sought shelter in neighbouring countries.

  • Ways to Lower Your Cholesterol "Almost Instantly"

    Cholesterol is vital to many processes in the human body, and when people talk about high cholesterol in a negative way, they are usually referring to LDL (aka the "bad cholesterol") rather than HDL (the "good cholesterol"), or VLDL (which carry triglycerides in the blood). Being told you have high cholesterol can be alarming—but luckily it can be reversed, provided you make some changes to your lifestyle. "There are ways to manage high cholesterol, and the wonderful news is that heart disease i

  • Ketamine is psychiatrists' secret weapon against depression. Here’s how it works.

    Once a popular club drug, ketamine has now become a force in the fight against depression. Experts explain how the anesthetic is changing lives.

  • The Race to Unravel COVID’s Hidden Link to Alzheimer’s

    GettyAs the pandemic rages on across the globe, scientists have started identifying a chilling pattern: An estimated one-third of people infected with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms including strokes, headaches, and disturbed consciousness. In some brains, COVID causes molecular changes that mirror those seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, leading some scientists to believe that long COVID may be an atypical form of the memory-destroying disorder. There are also larger concern

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    A mass COVID-19 testing order in Beijing's biggest district prompted residents in the Chinese capital to stock up on groceries, fearing they could be destined for a lockdown similar to that of Shanghai, which entered a fourth week of bitter isolation. Authorities in Chaoyang, home to 3.45 million people, late on Sunday ordered those who live and work there to be tested three times this week as Beijing warned the virus had "stealthily" spread for about a week before being detected. Knowing how Shanghai residents struggled to source food and other essentials while locked indoors, shoppers in Beijing crowded stores and online platforms to stock up on vegetables, fresh meat, instant noodles and toilet paper.

  • Axsome expects U.S. FDA to decline approval for migraine drug, shares fall

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its decision on the drug, AXS-07, by Saturday. Axsome's submission, accepted by the FDA in September, was based on two late-stage clinical trials that showed usage of the drug led to significant elimination of migraine pain compared with placebo and active controls. The company said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001579428/000095017022006038/axsm-20220422.htm on Monday that chemistry, manufacturing and controls issues were identified during the FDA's review of the drug.

  • NY COVID cases surge 37%. CDC urges wearing masks in these 23 counties

    CDC now says people in 23 counties across upstate NY should wear masks indoors in public spaces, as COVID cases and hospitalizations surged last week.

  • Here's What You Need to Know About Breast Lifts

    Including cost and recovery time.