Painesville Township experiences growth, safety service changes in 2023

Dec. 29—Painesville Township welcomed new businesses and approved preliminary plans for future residential growth in 2023.

The past year also included work on the township's infrastructure and changes in its safety services, with the hiring of a new fire chief and voter approval of a levy for sheriff's deputy coverage. Officials expect to see continued growth and infrastructure work in the new year.

Commercial Development

The township's new businesses in 2023 included three restaurants, with plans for at least one more and a new store in 2024.

Hometown Slice Pizza Company opened on Oct. 3 at 410 Bacon Road. The restaurant offers specialty pizzas and other meal options.

A new Starbucks was completed at 1635 Mentor Ave. Township Planning and Zoning Director Harley DeLeon said earlier in the year that the shop is designed for drive-through customers, with "a walk-up window and limited outdoor seating."

Meanwhile, Charleys Cheesesteaks opened a new location towards the end of the year at 1526 Mentor Ave.

Officials said that early 2024 will include the opening of a new Harbor Freight Tools store at 2221 Mentor Ave., which previously housed Bed, Bath and Beyond. The retailer said in a news release that it expects to add between 25 to 30 local jobs.

The township's zoning commission also approved plans for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 2168 Mentor Ave.

"Additional commercial investments are slated for 2024, bringing more variety and options to the residents of the township," officials wrote.

Residential Development

Following six months of public hearings, the township trustees voted in August to approve a rezoning request and preliminary development plan that could add up to 1,776 residential units and a new town center to the township.

The proposed Villages at Casement development covers 395 acres between the Grand River and Bowhall Road in the eastern portion of the township. A concept plan was shown at the hearings.

The trustees said that they extended the public hearing process to continue discussions with developers. Residents and representatives from the Riverside School District attended the hearings to express their thoughts and request information.

The development may include up to 647 single-family houses, 711 townhouses and 418 apartments, according to information provided earlier in the year.

"I think everyone is of the understanding that there will definitely be less," DeLeon said, adding that the developers will need to add stormwater detention basins that are not included on the preliminary plan.

She added that the town center can include land donated to the township and "boutique-type retail," while a mixed-use development can include retail stores that fit specific design guidelines.

Officials said that the land will also include open space.

DeLeon said that each phase will need a trustee-approved final development plan before that phase can move forward. These plans will include traffic, sanitary and stormwater studies, while the township will also review aspects including the roads, lots and elevations.

"The Casement development is expected to be well underway in 2024," officials wrote. "Much of the preliminary work goes unnoticed in the permitting and planning stages, along with infrastructure improvements. Progress should become more visible in the coming months."

Safety services

Former Fire Chief Frank Huffman retired in July, after serving 40 years with the township's fire department. The township trustees hired former Cleveland Division of Fire officer Eric Burchak as the township's new chief, and he was sworn in alongside other firefighters in June.

Township officials mentioned that Burchak had 30 years of experience in Cleveland's fire department.

"His leadership and skill set has reflected in a positive change throughout the department," they said.

Gordon Thompson was promoted to the township's assistant fire chief.

The fire department held a series of community open houses at each of its stations, while officials said that firefighters raised "thousands of dollars worth of donations" for families in need at a new stuff-the-truck event in December.

As for law enforcement, township officials can anticipate additional funding for sheriff's deputies in the coming years because voters approved a continuous 1.5-mill additional levy on Nov. 7.

The Lake County Auditor's Office previously said that the levy will raise $709,000 each year and cost taxpayers $53 annually per $100,000 in property valuation.

Trustee Chuck Hillier previously said that the funding will maintain the township's current staffing of 10 sheriff's deputies, with two on patrol at any given time. The levy is projected to maintain staffing through 2037.

"Asking the voters to support an additional millage levy was no easy decision," officials wrote. "With the ever-changing social and economic climate, the need for proper law enforcement coverage is indisputable.

"Passing the levy this fall will allow the township to continue to provide adequate coverage from the sheriff's, which will keep our community a safer place to live, shop and visit," they added.

Additional highlights and plans

Officials said that the township's 2024 budget "is similar to 2023, with increases primarily in personnel costs." They do not expect significant purchases in the coming year, and they will seek federal and state funding for road work.

The township resurfaced five asphalt roads and reconstructed three concrete roads with asphalt in 2023, officials said. It also reconstructed "significant portions" of three additional roads, with work on Radley Drive being completed by the township's service department.

Trustee Josh Pennock said that he was most proud of the sidewalk that was added alongside Bowhall Road.

The Ohio Department of Transportation also oversaw a bridge deck replacement on the Route 20 bridge heading west into Painesville City.

The township is planning road improvements for Dorothea Drive, Hawk Ridge Drive and Copperfield Court in 2024. It also expects to replace asphalt on Wintergreen Hill Drive and complete stormwater infrastructure improvements.

Another goal for 2024 is to "make significant progress" on drainage improvements at Center Park Estates, officials said.

"After years of discussions and options coming and going, we are closer than ever to making the project come to fruition," they added. "This project, when completed, will include more than 1,000 feet of both new and improved stormwater control, bringing much needed relief to the community."

Finally, the township is planning for annual community events, including its St. Patrick's Day parade, Family Movie Night and Family Fun Day.

"Painesville Township will continue to see growth with purpose throughout the coming years," township officials said. "As we adapt and change to reflect the needs and wants of the community, the township will thrive and continue to be a desired place to live, visit and work."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities, agencies and school districts experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.